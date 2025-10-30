1985 Games Reaches Top 1% of 2025 Kickstarter Tabletop Campaigns with Obojima: A D&D 5E Setting Inspired by Studio Ghibli

Portland, Oregon, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1985 Games LLC announced today that its Studio Ghibli-inspired Dungeons & Dragons 5E campaign setting, Obojima – Tales from Yatamon, has surged into the top 1% of all tabletop Kickstarter campaigns launched in 2025. With just days remaining in the campaign, Obojima’s rapid rise underscores growing demand for emotion-driven, art-forward tabletop experiences that prioritize exploration, community, and cinematic storytelling.





Obojima is a Studio Ghibli-inspired Dungeons & Dragons 5E campaign

As its Kickstarter campaign enters its final phase, 1985 Games Inc. has seen remarkable support for Obojima – Tales from Yatamon, a new Dungeons & Dragons 5E-compatible campaign setting inspired by the imaginative style of Studio Ghibli films and the adventure spirit of The Legend of Zelda.

The project has become one of 2025’s most successful TTRPG Kickstarter campaigns, drawing players who appreciate imaginative world building and a softer, cinematic approach to fantasy

“Obojima was born from our love of cinematic storytelling and cozy fantasy,” said Jeremiah Crofton, Creative Director at 1985 Games. “We wanted to re-create the wonder you feel in a Ghibli film or while exploring Hyrule; a world that feels alive, peaceful, and full of discovery.”

Building on ten previous Kickstarter successes since 2019, 1985 Games continues its mission to merge design artistry with playability. Obojima introduces a Leisure Fantasy style emphasizing community, nature, and thoughtful pacing. The setting is being fully adapted to the 2024 edition of Dungeons & Dragons, ensuring compatibility with new mechanics while maintaining the narrative freedom players expect from 5E.

The campaign’s rapid growth highlights a shift in tabletop gaming; a move toward emotion-driven experiences where art, sound, and storytelling intertwine. Featuring hand-painted artwork, original soundtracks, and world-building tools, Obojima captures the imagination of both long-time fans and first-time Game Masters.

“Community response has been incredible,” Crofton added. “We’ve seen artists, teachers, and new DMs building their own stories in Obojima. It’s evolved into something that belongs to everyone who loves tabletop games.”

Backers receive exclusive modules, digital soundtracks, and art books compatible with both 5E and the new edition. Additional post-campaign content and community events are planned across Discord, Instagram, and YouTube.

Obojima – Tales from Yatamon is available for a limited time at https://obojima.com.

About 1985 Games LLC



Based in Portland, Oregon, 1985 Games Inc. was founded by a team of creators passionate about enriching tabletop play through design and storytelling. Following the success of its 2019 Dungeon Craft launch, the company has continued to produce acclaimed tools and settings that empower players to tell unforgettable stories.



Press inquiries

1985 Games LLC

https://obojima.com/

Jeremiah Crofton

press@1985games.com

1319 SE MLK BLVD, STE 250,

Portland, OR 97214