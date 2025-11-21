Tabletop Fantasy RPG Obojima Tales from Yatamon Secures $859,572 from 7,175 Backers

Portland, Oregon, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabletop publisher 1985 Games today announced the successful completion of its crowdfunding campaign for Obojima: Tales from Yatamon, a whimsical campaign setting for Dungeons & Dragons 5E. The project raised $859,572 from 7,175 backers during its month-long campaign, which ran from October 7 to November 6, 2025.

The Tales from Yatamon campaign follows the studio's earlier Obojima: Tales from the Tall Grass project, which raised $2.6 million from 23,416 backers. The combined success of both campaigns demonstrates growing demand for beginner-friendly, cozy fantasy alternatives within the tabletop RPG market.

Drawing inspiration from Studio Ghibli films and classic adventure video games, the Obojima setting emphasizes exploration, discovery, and low-stakes storytelling. The fully illustrated campaign setting is designed for 5E compatibility and positions itself as an accessible entry point for new players while offering depth for experienced groups.

According to coverage in outlets including WIRED, the Tales from Yatamon campaign reached the top 1% of all tabletop campaigns on the crowdfunding platform in 2025.

"Obojima continues to resonate with players who want warmth, discovery, and memorable table moments," said a spokesperson for 1985 Games. "We're grateful for the community support and focused on delivering the next chapter of this world with care."

With the campaign complete, 1985 Games is now accepting preorders for the Obojima line, including hardcover books, PDFs, and table accessories. Late backers can access pledge options through the Yatamon Kickstarter page.

1985 Games is a Portland, Oregon-based tabletop publisher specializing in imaginative campaign settings and tools for game masters. The company's Obojima line focuses on cozy, exploration-based adventures compatible with D&D 5E, designed to welcome newcomers while engaging veteran players.

