TotallyKidz Chooses Bright Mountain Media as Exclusive SSP Partner

Partnership brings 3,000+ curated kids’ game apps, a custom-curated portfolio, premium inventory and audience intelligence to the forefront of COPPA-compliant advertising.

Boca Raton, FL, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TotallyKidz , the leading COPPA-compliant kids ad network, has selected Bright Mountain (OTCQB: BMTM) as its exclusive Supply-Side Platform (SSP) partner to power its premium kids’ ad campaigns.

The partnership centers on Bright Mountain’s custom-curated portfolio of more than 3,000 kids’ game apps, segmented by age brackets and tailored boys’ and girls’ categories, ensuring advertisers like TotallyKidz reach the right audiences in a safe, engaging, and privacy-first environment.

“Bright Mountain Media’s team has been a true extension of ours, delivering the technology, service, and audience expertise we need to grow,” said Julia Reip, VP of Sales at TotallyKidz. “Their ability to curate targeted inventory, tap into premium kids’ and parenting audiences of kids and their parents, and provide actionable insights makes them the perfect partner to help our advertisers connect with young audiences responsibly and effectively.”

Kids today have more influence than ever: Gen Alpha’s household influence is worth more than $5.39 trillion1, representing a greater market power than any generation in history. According to Numerator research, Gen Alpha shopping accounted for more than $28 billion, with billions more in influenced purchases, in 2024. In addition to their own purchases, 69% of these kids, born after 2010, have requested a purchase based on something they saw in an ad. Their Millennial parents, who now comprise the greatest percentage of the US population, are educated, progressive, and report that — for 87% of them — purchasing decisions are influenced by their children.2

Through its partnership with Bright Mountain, TotallyKidz taps into this audience with an unmatched combination of reach, data-driven insights and targeting, and strategic guidance. Bright Mountain’s portfolio of companies includes BrightStream, Wild Sky Media, and Big Village. BrightStream’s proprietary SSP technology, along with Wild Sky Media’s owned and operated, mom- and parenting-focused media properties, are enhanced by the targeting and insights delivered by Big Village.

BrightStream’s premium inventory delivers access across every screen, from its owned and operated properties, like Mom.com, MamasLatinas, CafeMom, and Little Things, to proprietary parenting and family segments on trusted streaming publishers (CTV). These carefully curated audiences are anchored in first-party publisher data and comply with GDPR, CCPA, and COPPA.

“TotallyKidz sets the standard for safe, engaging kids’ media,” said Matt Drinkwater, CEO of Bright Mountain. “By combining their leadership in the kids’ space with our programmatic technology, audience insights, and premium, family-focused inventory, we’re creating powerful opportunities for brands to reach younger audiences at scale — and in a fully COPPA-compliant, brand-safe way.”

The collaboration strengthens both companies’ positions in the digital advertising space, delivering value to publishers, advertisers, and, most importantly, the audiences they serve.

About TotallyKidz

TotallyKidz, the kids and parenting portfolio within Evolve Media, brings together the best in gaming and entertainment to create meaningful connections between brands, families, and young audiences. TotallyKidz delivers safe, COPPA-compliant, and engaging experiences that let kids “play their way.” With trusted partners like Kabillion and Poki, and a curated library of premium apps and family-friendly platforms, TotallyKidz ensures brand safety, compliance, and creativity—helping advertisers reach audiences in fun, responsible, and measurable ways. Learn more at www.totallykidz.com .

About Bright Mountain

Bright Mountain’s integrated marketing services platform for brands, agencies and publishers ensures that every strategy is built upon reliable, accurate audience data that stays intact from targeting through activation, measurement and optimization. This level of data fidelity drives the continuous audience connection that helps businesses go further, faster.

We combine powerful insights, world-class creative, and premium media with the precision of AI and the perspective of human ingenuity, turning data into action, and action into growth. Learn more at www.brightmountainmedia.com .

1 https://www.numerator.com/resources/blog/generation-alpha-future-consumers/