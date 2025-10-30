Cryptocurrency Market Value to Hit USD 7.98 T by 2030, Growing at a 30% CAGR from 2025: Mordor Intelligence

Hyderebad, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyderabad, India – October 2025: According to Mordor Intelligence, the cryptocurrency market size valued at USD 2.96 trillion in 2025, is forecast to reach USD 7.98 trillion by 2030, growing at a 30.10% CAGR. This steep rise highlights growing institutional participation and clearer regulation that have strengthened digital-asset infrastructure. The approval of spot-Bitcoin ETFs gave mainstream investors new entry points, while options trading on those funds added tools for managing risk. The rollout of Europe’s MiCA framework simplified compliance and expanded cross-border access, and CBDC pilots worldwide are redefining payment systems and settlement standards, together marking a decisive step toward a more mature, regulated crypto ecosystem.

Key Market Insights

AI-Driven Compliance Strengthens Market Trust

AI-powered compliance systems are transforming the security backbone of digital-asset markets. Advanced analytics now help trace suspicious transactions across complex token networks, tightening oversight and reducing operational risk. Automated auditing also identifies vulnerabilities in smart contracts before they cause losses, while improved risk assessment has encouraged insurers to expand coverage. Together, these tools make participation safer and more cost-efficient, boosting institutional confidence and reinforcing the cryptocurrency market’s long-term credibility.

Regulated Spot-Bitcoin ETFs Redefine Institutional Participation

The introduction of regulated spot-Bitcoin ETFs has opened the door for traditional investors to access digital assets within established frameworks. By removing earlier custody and compliance barriers, these funds have attracted strong institutional demand and improved market transparency. The approval of derivatives linked to these ETFs has further enhanced price discovery and risk management options. As corporates and financial institutions explore limited crypto exposure in diversified portfolios, overall liquidity and integration with conventional financial systems continue to strengthen.

Regional Market Overview

North America remains the anchor of global crypto activity, backed by clear regulations and strong institutional participation. The approval of spot-Bitcoin ETFs has drawn mainstream investors, while coordinated oversight in the United States and Canada continues to build market trust and liquidity. Growing enterprise adoption and transparent compliance frameworks further solidify the region’s role as the benchmark for crypto market governance.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by active central bank digital currency pilots and fintech-led payment innovations. Supportive testing environments and seamless app-based access are expanding user participation and strengthening regional digital finance ecosystems. The region’s focus on practical blockchain applications is turning pilot programs into real-world financial infrastructure.

Major Segments of Cryptocurrency Industry Covered in this Report

By Transaction Purpose

Payments & Remittances

Trading and Investment Transfers

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Protocol Flows

Others (Cross-border B2B Settlements, Asset Tokenization & Settlements, NFT Purchases)

By User Type

Retail

Institutional

By Cryptocurrency

Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH)

Ripple (XRP)

Bitcoin Cash

Cardano

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Overview – Global Cryptocurrency Market



Study Period 2019-2030 Market Size Forecast USD 7.98 Trillion (2030) Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 30.10% during 2025-2030 Fastest Growing Market for 2025-2030 Asia-Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate

Cryptocurrency Companies Covered in this Research Report

Coinbase Global Inc.

Binance Holdings Ltd.

Tether Limited (USDT)

Circle Internet Financial LLC (USDC)

OKX (OK Group)

Kraken (Payward Inc.)

KuCoin

Huobi (HTX)

Bybit Fintech Ltd.

Bitfinex

Gate.io

Bitstamp Ltd.

Gemini Trust Company LLC

Upbit Exchange (Dunamu Inc.)

Bithumb Korea Co. Ltd.

Bitget (Singapore)

MEXC Global

Coincheck Inc.

Bitso S.A. de C.V.

Coinone

