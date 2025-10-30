ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Strengthens New Jersey Presence with the Addition of Michael Katz, MD, FACS

Tarrytown, New York, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates (ENTA), the nation’s preeminent otolaryngology, allergy, and audiology practice, proudly announces that board-certified otolaryngologist Michael Katz, MD, FACS, will join the practice’s Bridgewater, New Jersey office, effective November 1, 2025.

With more than two decades of experience in adult and pediatric ear, nose, and throat care, Dr. Katz brings exceptional expertise in sinus disease, nasal polyps, pediatric ENT, thyroid and parathyroid disorders, head and neck cancer, and voice and swallowing disorders.

A graduate of the Boston University School of Medicine, Dr. Katz completed his residency in Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at Boston University Medical Center and is recognized for his advanced training in image-guided sinus surgery, CO₂ laser stapedotomy for otosclerosis, and ultrasound-guided FNA biopsies. Before joining ENTA, he practiced in Rutherford and Clifton, New Jersey, where he developed a strong reputation for delivering compassionate, patient-centered care. Outside of medicine, Dr. Katz enjoys spending time with his family, playing golf, and practicing piano.

Dr. Katz’s arrival expands ENTA’s presence in New Jersey and underscores the group’s ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive, cutting-edge ENT and allergy services throughout Somerset County and the greater New Jersey region.

In the first quarter of 2026, ENTA plans to open a new clinical office in Morristown, New Jersey, where Dr. Katz will transition his practice full-time. The new location, situated at 10 Madison Avenue, will span 9,500 square feet and bring together a multidisciplinary team of specialists. The addition of Morristown supports ENTA’s broader strategy to increase access to specialty care in high-demand communities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Michael Katz to our Bridgewater office,” said Dr. Steven Gold, Vice President of ENTA and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee. “His extensive experience, clinical skill, and dedication to patient care will greatly enhance the quality of ENT services we provide and further strengthen our ability to meet the needs of our patient population throughout the community.”

To learn more about ENT and Allergy Associates, find the office near you or book an appointment, please visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 475 clinicians practicing in over 70 clinical locations throughout New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Each ENTA office is staffed with world-class physicians, specialists, and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services, including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, treatment of disorders of the inner ear and dizziness, asthma-related services, diagnostic audiology, hearing aid dispensing, sleep, and CT services, ENTA meets the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world. Each year, ENTA physicians are voted 'Top Doctor' by Castle Connolly, a testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

