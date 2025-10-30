Verizon Pledges more than $50,000 and Immediate Communications Support for those affected by Typhoon Halong in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an immediate response to the widespread damage caused by Typhoon Halong across Western Alaska, Verizon announced a $25,000 donation to the American Red Cross , intended to support critical operations and aid residents facing displacement. Additionally, Verizon is contributing $9,000 to the Food Bank of Alaska , in anticipation of increased community need for the upcoming winter.

Beyond this financial contribution, Verizon is committing significant in-kind resources to meet the immediate communications needs of evacuees with a market value of over $20,000. This support includes the installation of free mobile device charger stations to residents currently staying at the shelters. And sensitive to the fact that many might have left their devices behind during the evacuation, Verizon is lending phones at the shelters, ensuring that those impacted can reconnect with family members and loved ones, all free of charge.

"On behalf of everyone at the American Red Cross, I would like to thank Verizon for your extraordinary generosity and swift action in helping Alaskans in need," said American Red Cross of Alaska CEO Tanguy Libbrecht. "Your commitment to supporting this disaster relief effort with a financial gift of $25,000 is going to make such an incredible impact on those affected by this extraordinary disaster."

