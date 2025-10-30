BGIN Blockchain Limited Spotlights ICERIVER® ALEO AE3 Miner

SINGAPORE, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGIN Blockchain Limited, (“BGIN” or “The Company”; NASDAQ: BGIN), a digital asset technology company with proprietary cryptocurrency mining technologies and leading innovator in cryptocurrency mining hardware and infrastructure, announces full operational readiness to release its first industrial grade model of mining hardware, the ALEO AE3 miner under its leading mining brand, ICERIVER®. Engineered specifically as an industrial grade model for the ALEO network, the miner is designed to deliver high computational power with excellent energy efficiency, providing an advanced solution for the evolving demands of the cryptocurrency mining sector.

AE3 Mining Efficiency

The ICERIVER ALEO AE3 Miner is engineered to meet the growing demands of the cryptocurrency industrial mining sector. With a hashrate of 2 GH/s (±5%) and a power consumption of 3400W (±10%), the AE3 achieves an impressive energy efficiency rating of 1.70 J/M.



Built for Reliability and Scalability

Crafted to enterprise-grade standards, the ALEO AE3 Miner ensures stable, continuous operation, even in the most demanding mining environments. Its robust design is complemented by a compact form factor, allowing for seamless deployment and management in diverse setups. Key technical specifications include:

- Hashrate: 2 GH/s (±5%)

- Power Consumption: 3400W (±10%)

- Voltage Input: 200-250V AC

- Operating Temperature: 0°C to 40°C

- Connection: Ethernet

- Dimensions: 370 × 195 × 290 mm (Unit)

The AE3’s reliability and scalability make it the ideal solution for professional miners seeking maximum profitability without compromising industrial operational energy efficient.



Availability and Pricing

The ICERIVER ALEO AE3 is now available for pre-order at a competitive price of $5,999 per unit. Shipping originally scheduled to begin between 15th November and 30th November 2025, will now be available effective the week of the 10th November for the first batch of the miners, ensuring customers can quickly integrate this powerful hardware into their mining operations.

For detailed technical specifications and purchasing information, please visit the official ICERIVER website at www.iceriver.io or the corporate site of BGIN Blockchain Limited at www.bgin.com.



About BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED



BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED is a digital asset technology company with proprietary cryptocurrency-mining technologies and a historical focus on altcoins while leveraging its experience in designing ASIC chips and mining machines to penetrate new leading cryptocurrency opportunities and executing on long term strategic focus on self-mining. BGIN's mission is to make crypto mining accessible to all by developing innovative products tailored to various market needs, from beginners to large-scale industrial miners. BGIN designs and manufactures mining machines under its ICERIVER brand, providing customers with operational flexibility through advanced mining infrastructure and hosting services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading of the Company’s securities and the closing of the Offering. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about BGIN’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Although BGIN believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and BGIN cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in BGIN’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BGIN does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:



BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED

Investor Relations

ir@bgin.com



Media Relations

pr@bgin.com



Brad Burgess

bgin.pr@icrinc.com