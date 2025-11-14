BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED (“BGIN” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: BGIN), a digital asset technology company with proprietary cryptocurrency mining technologies and an innovator in cryptocurrency mining hardware and infrastructure, today released its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (“1H 2025”).

1H 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was US$47.7 million, compared with US$144.5 million in the same period of 2024.
  • Mining revenue increased by 164.4% year-over-year to US$30.8 million.
  • Gross loss was US$6.3 million, compared with gross profit of US$84.8 million in the same period of 2024.

Management Commentary

“The first half of 2025 presented significant headwinds for the alternative crypto mining sector, primarily driven by a sharp decline in the market price of KAS coin,” said Mr. Allen Qingfeng Wu, Chief Executive Officer of BGIN. “This directly impacted the demand for our mining machines, which has historically been our primary revenue source. In response, we executed a strategic pivot, reallocating resources away from low margin mining pool revenue stream and significantly scaling our self-mining operations. This is reflected in our mining revenue, which grew by 164% to $30.8 million in 1H 2025, demonstrating our operational flexibility.”

Mr. Pengju Wang, Co-Chief Financial Officer of BGIN, added, “Our financial results for the period reflect the challenging market conditions, particularly the contraction in high-margin machine sales. However, we have taken decisive actions to preserve our strong liquidity position. Our focus remains on strategic capital allocation towards our proprietary R&D and mining farm investment, which we believe is the key to value creation and long-term competitiveness in this cyclical industry.”

1H 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Total revenues were US$47.7 million, compared with US$144.5 million in the same period of 2024.

  • Mining revenue was US$30.8 million, an increase of 164.4% from US$11.6 million. This was primarily due to the Company’s expanded deployment of KAS mining machines, increasing the number of machines in operation.
  • Revenue from sales of mining machines was US$9.7 million, compared with US$94.9 million from the same period of 2024. The change was primarily due to the decrease in the market price of KAS, which resulted in significantly lower demand and the number of units sold (6,618 units sold in 1H 2025 vs. 47,252 in 1H 2024).
  • Revenue from hosting services was US$2.3 million, compared with US$2.1 million from the same period of 2024, remaining largely stable year-over-year.
  • Revenue from mining pool was US$4.8 million, compared with US$35.8 million from the same period of 2024. The change was due to the Company’s strategic decision in February 2025 to shift its mining pool operations primarily for internal use due to its lower gross profit margin and limited long-term strategic value.

Costs of revenue were US$54.0 million in 1H 2025, a decrease of 9.6% from US$59.7 million in 1H 2024. The decrease reflected lower costs of mining machine sales and mining pool costs, offset by a significant increase in self-mining costs, due to higher electricity rates and depreciation from the increased machine deployment.

Gross loss was US$6.3 million in 1H 2025, compared to a gross profit of US$84.8 million in the same period of 2024. The negative swing was primarily driven by the margin compression in machine sales and the gross loss from the scaled self-mining operations, where increased revenue was offset by even higher operational costs.

Operating costs and expenses were US$55.1 million in 1H 2025, an increase of 582.8% from US$8.1 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to a US$19.1 million non-cash impairment charge on property and equipment, a US$13.3 million increase in the change in fair value of cryptocurrencies, and higher research and development and general and administrative expenses.

Basic & diluted net loss per share was US$0.56 in 1H 2025, compared to basic & diluted net income per share of US$0.59 in the same period of 2024.

About BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED

BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED (NASDAQ: BGIN) is a digital asset technology company with proprietary cryptocurrency-mining technologies that leverages its experience in designing ASIC chips and mining machines to penetrate new cryptocurrency opportunities and executing on long term strategic focus on self-mining. BGIN’s mission is to make crypto mining accessible to all by developing innovative products tailored to various market needs, from beginners to large-scale industrial miners. BGIN designs and manufactures mining machines under its ICERIVER brand, providing customers with operational flexibility through advanced mining infrastructure and hosting services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about BGIN’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Although BGIN believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and BGIN cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results set forth in BGIN’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional factors are discussed in BGIN’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BGIN does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED

Investor Relations
ir@bgin.com
Robin Yang
BGIN.IR@icrinc.com

Media Relations
pr@bgin.com
Brad Burgess
BGIN.PR@icrinc.com


BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF JUNE 30, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
       
  June 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
  US$  US$ 
  (Unaudited)    
Assets      
Current Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents  23,906,114   114,804,348 
Inventories  23,437,790   12,491,133 
Prepaid expenses  30,049,159   9,188,914 
Other receivable  4,538,348   8,945,986 
Deferred issuance costs  1,517,669   795,797 
Due from related parties  1,447,421   101,336 
Intangible assets – cryptocurrencies  50,975,122   32,143,476 
Rights to receive cryptocurrencies     16,193,593 
Cryptocurrencies loan receivable  5,000,000    
Cryptocurrencies held as collateral  6,557,368    
Total current assets  147,428,991   194,664,583 
Non-current assets        
Deposits and other non-current assets  2,680,439   1,834,897 
Right of use assets  326,549   431,707 
Deferred income tax assets  2,112,353   2,112,353 
Property and equipment, net  42,304,537   71,744,370 
Total assets  194,852,869   270,787,910 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  5,372,174   7,190,436 
Taxes payable  35,331,370   51,845,186 
Contract liabilities  470,176   952,340 
Due to related party  26,840   10,363 
Operating lease liability  288,886   322,388 
Other payables  168,552   281,898 
Obligation to return collateral  6,557,368    
Total current liabilities  48,215,366   60,602,611 
         
Operating lease liability – non current  37,812   123,015 
Total liabilities  48,253,178   60,725,626 
         
Commitments and contingencies        
Shareholders’ equity        
Class A ordinary shares, $0.0000695652173913043 par value, 852,581,250 shares authorized, 85,581,566 and 85,258,128 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (1)      
Class B ordinary shares, $0.0000695652173913043 par value, 225,543,750 shares authorized, 22,554,375 and 22,554,375 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively (1)      
Additional paid-in capital  1,943,128    
Retained earnings  144,537,194   209,954,196 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  (244,059)  (244,059)
Total shareholders’ equity  146,236,263   209,710,137 
Non-controlling interest  363,428   352,147 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity  194,852,869   270,787,910 


(1)The number of ordinary shares has been retrospectively adjusted for the 1-for-10 share subdivision effected on February 3, 2025 (the “February 2025 Share Subdivision”), the increase of share capital effected on February 3, 2025 (the “Share Capital Increase”) and the issuance of the an aggregate of 19,770,000 Class A ordinary shares and 5,230,000 Class B ordinary shares on February 3, 2025 to existing shareholders of BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED on a pro rata basis (the “Share Issuance”), and the 1-for-1.4375 share subdivision effected on July 16, 2025 (the “July 2025 Share Subdivision”)


BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
(US$, except share data, or otherwise noted)
       
  For The
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025		  For The
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024		 
  US$  US$ 
  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
Revenues:      
Mining revenue  30,797,322   11,649,316 
Sales of machines  9,733,185   94,947,127 
Hosting revenue  2,311,069   2,131,656 
Mining pool revenue  4,822,098   35,755,832 
Total Revenue  47,663,674   144,483,931 
Costs of Revenues:        
Costs of mining revenue  39,903,509   4,985,782 
Costs of sales of mining machines  7,494,999   17,742,554 
Costs of hosting revenue  1,799,401   1,569,095 
Costs of mining pool revenue  4,774,340   35,406,898 
Total costs of revenue  53,972,249   59,704,329 
Gross profit (loss)  (6,308,575)  84,779,602 
         
Operating costs and expenses:        
Selling expenses  290,862   386,181 
General and administrative  13,477,903   2,627,482 
Research and development  7,496,308   5,585,754 
Unrealized gain on futures contracts     (101,921)
Realized loss on futures contracts  560,492   732,177 
Rewards earned from crypto short-term investments (right to receive cryptocurrencies)  (254,563)  (2,267,279)
Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies  14,374,757   1,102,968 
Impairment of property and equipment  19,124,349    
Total operating costs and expenses  55,070,108   8,065,362 
         
Income (loss) from operations  (61,378,683)  76,714,240 
         
Other (income) expenses:        
Foreign exchange loss  172,275   356,260 
Other income - interest income  (900,549)  (465,395)
Other (income) expense, net  (413,735)  88,833 
Total other income  (1,142,009)  (20,302)
         
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes  (60,236,674)  76,734,542 
         
Current income tax expenses  169,047   13,158,563 
Income taxes expense  169,047   13,158,563 
         
Net income (loss)  (60,405,721)  63,575,979 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest  11,281   177,852 
Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders  (60,417,002)  63,398,127 
Total  (60,405,721)  63,575,979 
         
Foreign currency translation adjustment – gain (loss)      
Comprehensive income (loss)  (60,405,721)  63,575,979 
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest  11,281   177,852 
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders  (60,417,002)  63,398,127 
Total  (60,405,721)  63,575,979 
         
Basic & diluted net income (loss) per share  (0.56)  0.59 
         
Weighted average number of ordinary shares-basic and diluted  108,059,102   107,812,503 


BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
       
  For The
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025		  For The
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2024		 
  US$  US$ 
  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:      
Net income (loss)  (60,405,721)  63,575,979 
Adjustments for items not affecting cash:        
Depreciation  12,289,371   2,083,794 
Inventories provision and write-off  5,410,874    
Impairment of property and equipment  19,124,349    
Change in fair value of cryptocurrencies  14,374,757   1,102,968 
Cryptocurrencies mined  (35,815,800)  (47,405,148)
Net loss from disposal of fixed assets  104,438    
Share-based payment  244,550   —  
Employee compensation settled by cryptocurrencies  568,700   206,523 
Expenses settled by cryptocurrencies  3,658,812   782,320 
Cryptocurrencies paid to mining pool participants  4,608,876   35,406,898 
Cryptocurrencies received from mining machines revenue  (9,203,336)  (88,839,341)
Cryptocurrencies received from hosting revenue  (2,153,822)  (1,869,200)
Unrealized gain from cryptocurrency futures contracts     (101,921)
Realized loss on futures contracts  560,492   732,177 
Rewards earned from crypto short-term investments (right to receive cryptocurrencies)  (133,382)  (2,267,279)
Interest from crypto loan  (121,181)   
Non-cash operating leases expense  (13,546)  (11,738)
Credit loss  5,395,306    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities        
Accounts receivable     2,807,030 
Inventories  (16,357,530)  (20,393,918)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (24,069,629)  (47,338,111)
Other receivable  1,292,578   (5,207,298)
Due from related party  (1,229,274)   
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  (1,818,263)  3,237,324 
Contract liabilities  (27,746)  337,824 
Taxes payable  (16,513,816)  13,092,592 
Other payables  (113,347)  (659,940)
Net cash used in operating activities  (100,343,290)  (90,728,465)
         
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:        
Purchase of property and equipment  (2,078,324)  (1,703,618)
Proceeds received from sale of cryptocurrencies  16,175,915   95,603,186 
Net cash provided by investing activities  14,097,591   93,899,568 
         
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:        
Proceeds from (repayments) of related parties  117,814   (142,767)
Payments of issuance costs for IPO  (721,872)  (60,543)
Dividend paid  (4,051,000)   
Capital contribution from shareholders  2,523    
Net cash used in financing activities  (4,652,535)  (203,310)
         
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes      
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents  (90,898,234)  2,967,793 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  114,804,348   46,696,859 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period  23,906,114   49,664,652 
         
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION:        
Income taxes paid  (16,682,863)  (65,971)
Cryptocurrencies converted into Tether (USDT)  (9,881,814)  (9,181,396
Cryptocurrencies invested in short-term investments  (29,192,850)  (107,615,447)
Cryptocurrencies paid to borrower  (5,000,000)   
Redemption of cryptocurrency short-term investments  45,519,825   46,315,325 
Cryptocurrencies deposited as margins for futures contracts     (2,299,682)
Cryptocurrencies received from related party     158,454 
Cryptocurrencies used for payments of due to related party  (218,147)   
Cryptocurrencies used for payments of dividends  (949,000)  (5,000,000)
Cryptocurrency due from third party  1,779,651    
Right of use assets acquired in exchange for operating lease liabilities  68,056   362,168 



