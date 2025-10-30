2025 United States Mint Limited Edition Silver Proof Set Available on November 6

WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin the sale of the 2025 United States Mint Limited Edition Silver Proof Set™ (product code 25RC) on Thursday, November 6 at noon EST. Production is limited to 25,008 units, and orders are limited to one set per household. This is the final year for this product as the Mint creates new numismatic products to enhance your collection.

Priced at $255, this set features eight proof coins struck in 99.9% fine silver at the Mint facility in San Francisco.

Each coin is encapsulated and placed in a new black hinged box, with an adorning sleeve and artwork in silver foil. The Mint’s Certificate of Authenticity accompanies each set, which contains the following coins:

One American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin

Five American Women Quarters ™ Program coins with reverse designs honoring Ida B. Wells, Juliette Gordon Low, Dr. Vera Rubin, Stacey Park Milbern, and Althea Gibson

One Roosevelt dime

Customers may sign up for a “Remind Me” alert for this product or view additional Annual Mint Sets.

