Prosafe SE: Safe Caledonia Extended at Captain

30 October 2025 - Ithaca Energy (UK) Limited (‘Ithaca’) has exercised two (2) weeks of options for the Safe Caledonia to continue providing accommodation support at the Captain field in the UK sector of the North Sea through to mid-December 2025. Ithaca has a further ten (10) weeks of options available.



Total value of the contract extension is approximately USD 1.8 million.



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com



