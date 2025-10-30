RoboCent Launches “2026 Midterm” Platform Upgrade

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullPAC, Inc. , (“FullPAC” or the “Company”), a leading nonpartisan campaign technology provider trusted by over 5,000 political organizations and nonprofits, today announced the launch of a sweeping AI-powered expansion to its flagship RoboCent platform, just as client campaigns charge into final stretch before key 2025 elections, including high-profile races for Virginia’s Attorney General, New York City’s Mayor, and hundreds of down-ballot races.

Delivering visually compelling, personalized, and highly scalable voter outreach, RoboCent now permits users to embed digital contact cards directly into MMS messaging, allowing voters to save a campaign’s details with one tap. Paired with the release of Rich Text Formatting, campaigns are able to gain total control over fonts and styling, crafting sleek, on-brand messages that demand attention and influence likely voters.

“In another cycle determined by single-digit margins and high-stakes GOTV execution, our mission is laser-focused: arm campaigns and advocacy groups with the tools they need to win elections,” said Travis Trawick, Founder and CEO of FullPAC. “These new features are engineered to convert passive observers into active supporters on Election Day. We believe we are delivering enterprise-grade engagement and robust compliance, ensuring our clients have the fastest and most effective path to victory on November 4th.”

FullPAC is additionally making important investments in its data offerings and full-service microtargeting for unrivaled analytics and effective messaging. Through its acquisition of Advocacy Lab, clients now get fast campaign creatives, integrated with RoboCent’s messaging core. Upcoming Custom Domain Links and Advanced Link Tracking will provide real-time analytics on opens, clicks, and engagement-empowering campaigns to pivot and optimize based on real-time data.

“The ultimate test of political techology infrastructure is peak load performance and flawless compliance in the final days when it matters most,” said Dan Flowers, Chief Technology Officer of FullPAC. “We believe we have engineered these features, including Vcard creation and Rich Text Formatting, to work seamlessly at massive scale, ensuring every message is delivered legally and effectively for our campaigns and PACs during the election’s final surge.”

For more information, please visit RoboCent.com and GOTV.com.

About FullPAC, Inc.

FullPAC, Inc., through its subsidiary, RoboCent, is a leading technology company revolutionizing voter communication for political campaigns and nonprofits. Backed by leading institutional investors, including 32 Advisors, the company's platform offers a robust, compliant suite of tools, including P2P text and voice messaging, voter data analytics, and integrated digital solutions. Nonpartisan and data-driven, FullPAC empowers thousands of organizations to mobilize voters effectively and win elections. Learn more at GOTV.com .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by the use of “forward-looking” terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are “forward-looking” statements and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s proposed public listing on a national securities exchange, the Company’s growth trajectory and evolution of its products and campaigns. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

We have based these “forward-looking” statements on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While we believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such “forward-looking” statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These and other important factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these “forward-looking” statements.

Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these “forward-looking” statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to update any of these statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of these statements to reflect future events or developments.

