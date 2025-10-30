Abbott Showcases World’s First Dual Chamber Leadless Pacemaker in National Media Tour Featuring Patient Story with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A revolutionary advancement in cardiac care is changing what’s possible for people living with slow or abnormal heart rhythms. On October 13th, Abbott partnered with D S Simon Media for a special media tour featuring Karen Pekowitz, one of the first U.S. recipients of the AVEIR™ DR Dual Chamber Leadless Pacemaker System.

Millions of Americans rely on pacemakers to keep their hearts in rhythm, but traditional pacemakers involve implanted wires (called leads) running from the device into the heart, requiring surgery for the initial implantation and repeated surgeries for battery replacements. The wires and the surgery carry risk of complications. Abbott’s FDA-approved AVEIR DR system introduces a major shift in care by removing those wires entirely.

This new technology is the world’s first dual chamber leadless pacemaker system, designed for the more than 80% of patients who need pacing in both the upper and lower chambers of the heart. AVEIR DR system consists of two devices, one for the upper chamber, one for the lower chamber. Each device is roughly one-tenth the size of a standard pacemaker and smaller than an AAA battery, the tiny, wireless devices are implanted directly into the heart through a minimally invasive procedure and remain invisible to the outside world.

The system uses Abbott’s innovative i2i™ communication technology to synchronize the heart’s chambers beat-to-beat, enabling natural rhythm support without the traditional hardware that restricts movement and lifestyle.

Karen Pekowitz, 50, a teacher and mother from Boston, spent more than three decades dependent on conventional pacemakers after being diagnosed with congenital heart block at age 17. Multiple surgeries, battery replacements, and wire-related concerns affected every aspect of her life.

In January 2024, Karen received the AVEIR DR dual chamber leadless pacemaker system and has since experienced a renewed sense of security and independence — demonstrating the promise of this breakthrough for future patients.

During the media tour, Karen shared her personal experience while helping viewers understand:

How dual chamber leadless pacing differs from traditional pacemakers



The reduced risk of complications and shorter recovery times



What this breakthrough means for the future of cardiac rhythm care





For more information, visit CARDIOVASCULAR.ABBOTT/PACEMAKERS

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release were part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Abbott.

Media Contact:

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/67236ae2-1569-4c42-9585-eeefb69a127a