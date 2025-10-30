SurgePays Announces Free Wireless Service for SNAP/EBT Households Impacted by Government Shutdown

BARTLETT, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a wireless and fintech technology company connecting underserved consumers to essential mobile and financial services, today announced the launch of a completely free wireless program under its LinkUp Mobile prepaid brand for households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Those who qualify can sign up at www.USASNAP.com.

The program includes unlimited talk and text and 3GB of monthly data for up to five users per household. The initiative comes as millions of Americans face uncertainty about the continued funding of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly referred to as food stamps or EBT, due to the ongoing government shutdown. If congressional leaders fail to reach an agreement, benefit payments are expected to stop at the end of the month, leaving tens of millions of families without the assistance they rely on for food.

“As someone who has spent the past two decades serving the underbanked and underserved markets, I’ve seen firsthand how politics can devastate families who are simply trying to get by,” said Brian Cox, CEO of SurgePays, Inc. “Over the years, we’ve delivered billions of dollars in essential services and connected millions of wireless customers nationwide. When these families lose access to food assistance because of politics, we cannot stand by and do nothing. Wireless service has become essential to everyday life for all Americans and helping families save money during this time of uncertainty is important to us. Our mission has always been to connect and support those left behind by traditional systems.”

Under the new program, households currently receiving SNAP benefits can sign up through USASNAP.com to receive free wireless service for up to five participants per household, ensuring that families can maintain communication and access essential digital services.

“Our company was built to reach this exact demographic, the people most often overlooked and most affected by government dysfunction,” Cox said. “Regardless of political affiliation, these Americans are the ones caught in the middle. SurgePays is committed to providing real solutions when they matter most.”

For more information or to sign up, visit www.USASNAP.com.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) is a wireless, fintech, and point-of-sale technology company focused on connecting underserved communities to essential mobile and financial services. The company operates its own wireless brands and proprietary point-of-sale platform, which is deployed nationwide in thousands of retail locations, enabling SIM activations, top-ups, and digital financial transactions.

Building on its nationwide wireless and fintech network, SurgePays is expanding into data-driven marketing and digital partnerships designed to convert verified consumer engagement into recurring, high-margin revenue streams. The company is uniquely positioned to grow across both retail and online channels while evolving into a leading data intelligence and digital marketplace platform serving America’s underserved population.

Visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

SurgePays Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties and generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. These statements may include projections, guidance, or other estimates regarding revenue, cash flow, business growth, market expansion, or customer acquisition. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “attempting,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements, such as regarding our free wireless program for households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits , these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, the assumption that the Company will be able to obtain high-margin recurring revenues, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; and our predictions about our industry and customer demand. These include, but are not limited to, our ability to scale our prepaid wireless business, transition ACP subscribers to Lifeline, maintain our MVNE partnerships, and achieve financial targets. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

