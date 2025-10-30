Global Market for Biological and Medical Imaging Reagents Set to Surge to $40.1 Billion by 2030

Boston, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Biological and Medical Imaging Reagents: Global Markets” is projected to grow from $26.6 billion in 2025 to $40.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030.

This report provides an overview of the global market for biological and medical imaging reagents, analyzing trends, and technologies that shape the industry. It segments the market by type, modality, technology, application, end user, and region, covering major countries across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report also examines the competitive landscape, ranking leading companies and offering in-depth profiles, while highlighting patents and emerging innovations.

This report is especially relevant now due to the favorable timing in the global healthcare landscape. With a growing emphasis on preventive diagnostics and real-time disease monitoring, the demand for advanced imaging reagents is accelerating. The integration of AI into medical imaging and the progress of several next-generation reagents, many in late-stage trials or recently approved, signal a transformative phase for the industry. Over the next few years, there is a strong opportunity for investment, innovation, and widespread clinical adoption, making this a critical moment for stakeholders in the market.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

More R&D Funding: Increased investment in research is driving innovation in imaging reagents, leading to safer, more effective tools for diagnostics and treatment monitoring.

Rise in Chronic Diseases: As conditions like cancer and heart disease become more common, the need for advanced imaging to diagnose and manage these illnesses is growing rapidly.

Growth of Personalized Medicine: Theranostics and tailored treatments rely on precise imaging. Specialized reagents help detect disease markers and track how well therapies are working.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $24.6 billion Market size forecast $40.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.6% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Product Type, Modality, Technology, Application, End Use, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market Drivers Increasing investments in R&D.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

Rising adoption of theranostics and personalized medicine drives demand for imaging reagents.

Replacement of toxic reagents with safer alternatives.

Interesting fact:

AI is revolutionizing how imaging reagents are used, enabling faster, more accurate interpretation of diagnostic images. There has been a surge in clinical trials and product launches focused on next-generation biologic imaging reagents, especially for cancer diagnostics. These agents are designed to provide higher specificity, reduced invasiveness, and improved patient outcomes.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected market size and growth rate?

The global market for biologics and medical imaging reagents was $24.6 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6%, reaching about $40.1 billion by the end of 2030.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Factors driving the biologic and medical imaging reagents market include increasing R&D investments, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of theranostics and personalized medicine, and replacing toxic reagents with safer alternatives.

What are the key challenges and opportunities of the market?

The challenges include complex regulatory approvals, high development costs, limited reimbursement policies, and the need for specialized handling and safety protocols, especially for radioactive or nanoparticle-based agents. Opportunities exist in the form of rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for personalized diagnostics, and rapid advances in technologies like AI, radiopharmaceuticals, and multimodal imaging.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented based on type, modality, technology, application, end-use, and region. Types include contrast reagents, radioactive reagents, and optical reagents. Imaging modalities include optical imaging reagents, X-ray/CT imaging reagents, nuclear imaging reagents, MRI imaging reagents, multimodal imaging reagents, and ultrasound imaging reagents. Technology segments include quantum dots, radiopharmaceuticals, fluorescent proteins, fluorescent dyes and probes, and nanoparticles.

The market is also categorized by application into in vivo and in vitro uses. By end-use, the reagents are segmented into diagnostics and R&D, supporting both clinical and scientific advances. The regions covered in this study include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America includes the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe includes Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, and the Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Which type will be dominant through 2030?

Contrast reagents will dominate the market through the end of 2030.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America accounted for 42.5% of the market in 2024.

Market leaders include:

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

ALTONA DIAGNOSTICS GMBH

ANALYTIK JENA GMBH+CO. KG.

BAYER AG

BD

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

DANAHER CORP.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

GE HEALTHCAR

MERCK KGAA

PROMEGA CORP.

QIAGEN

REVVITY

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

