LifeNet of New York Honors Veterans Ahead of Veterans Day

WALLKILL, NY, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Veterans Day approaches, LifeNet of New York, a proud part of Air Methods, honors the veterans who continue their service to others through careers in helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS). The values that define our nation’s armed forces—integrity, courage, teamwork, and commitment—remain deeply ingrained in the men and women who now save lives from the skies.

Among them are Pilot Ray Price and Area Manager Anthony Occhino, two LifeNet of New York team members whose military backgrounds continue to shape their leadership and mission-driven work every day.

Price, a former U.S. Army Ranger who served in the Third Ranger Battalion, says that the parallels between military service and air medical operations are clear.

“In the military, I was part of an elite unit with very high standards, and I hold myself and others to those standards to this day,” said Price, who deployed to Iraq from 2004 to 2005 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

After his military service, Price transitioned into emergency medical services, first as a paramedic and later as a flight medic with LifeNet of New York’s Wallkill base in 2013. Using his post Sept. 11 GI Bill, he pursued flight school and eventually returned to Air Methods as a pilot in 2020.

“Integrity, discipline, and reliability go a long way in any profession, especially ours,” Price said. “We operate with a great deal of autonomy, so maintaining those values is essential.”

Today, Price flies for one of the busiest air medical bases in the country – LifeNet of New York Air 2 based in Wallkill. Despite the demanding pace, he says the mission makes it all worthwhile.

“This is the only job I’ve ever wanted to do,” he said. “Flying and helping people on their worst days, it’s the best part of what we do.”

For LifeNet of New York teammates, there is a shared calling to serve. Before joining Air Methods, Occhino spent nearly a decade in the U.S. Coast Guard as a Petty Officer, where his passion for public service took flight.

“I always had a calling to help people,” Occhino said. “I really believed in the Coast Guard’s mission, which is very similar to Air Methods. Both are about saving lives and serving others.”

From scrubbing decks early in his military career to leading teams across New York, Occhino’s approach is rooted in respect and humility.

“I’m not going to ask anything of my employees that I wouldn’t do myself,” he said. “Approaching people with respect and a willingness to help and listen goes a really long way.”

Occhino has been with Air Methods for more than five years, overseeing multiple LifeNet of New York bases. He says the company’s veteran-friendly culture helps those transitioning from military service continue a life of purpose.

“The nature of our mission is naturally veteran-heavy,” Occhino explained. “We recruit men and women from all branches, and I have several veterans on my team. They bring unmatched discipline and leadership to the job.”

For veterans like Occhino and Price, Air Methods’ mission—to provide lifesaving care to anyone, anywhere, at any time—mirrors the principles they lived by in the military.

“The dedication to service, teamwork, and excellence that defines our company reflects those same military values,” Occhino said.

With thousands of veterans across its national network, Air Methods continues to honor those who served and encourages others transitioning from military service to consider a career in HEMS. The company’s commitment to veterans extends through specialized recruiting initiatives and a supportive culture that recognizes the value of their experience.

“As we celebrate Veterans Day, we are reminded that the same courage and integrity that drive our crews today are the same values that built this nation’s military,” said Occhino. “It’s an honor to serve alongside so many who have worn the uniform and who continue to serve their communities every day.”

About Air Methods

LifeNet of New York is part of Air Methods (airmethods.com), the nation’s leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With 45 years of experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods Ascend is the company’s clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.

