JAKKS Pacific Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025

Net sales were $211.2 million, a year-over-year decrease of $110.4 million or 34%, driven largely by a reduction in direct-import sales due to a combination of customers anticipating lower consumer demand in response to tariff-driven price increases and the lack of new theatrical release-related product vs. prior year US net sales were $154.5 million, down 40% compared to Q3 2024 Rest of World net sales were $56.7 million, down 15% compared to Q3 2024

Gross margin of 32.0% vs. 33.8% in Q3 2024, driven by US tariffs and higher royalty expense

Gross profit of $67.6 million, down $41.2 million compared to $108.8 million in Q3 2024

Operating income of $29.4 million, compared to operating income of $68.1 million in Q3 2024

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $20.6 million (or $1.80 per diluted share), compared to adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $54.0 million (or $4.79 per diluted share) in Q3 2024

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $36.5 million vs. $74.4 million in Q3 2024

First Nine Months 2025

Net sales were $443.6 million compared to $560.3 million last year, a 21% decrease US net sales were $330.5 million, down 27% compared to 2024 Rest of World net sales were $113.1 million, up 4% compared to 2024 Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $343.9 million, down 24% to prior year Costumes net sales were $99.7 million, a year-over-year decrease of 8%

Gross margin of 32.8% compared to 31.7% last year

Gross profit of $145.7 million, down 18% compared to $177.5 million last year



Management Commentary

“While near-term volatility in tariffs and retail demand present challenges, this year they also highlight the value of running a disciplined, forward-looking business,” said Stephen Berman, Chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific. “We are not only protecting margins and supporting our retail partners with transparency today—we are laying the groundwork for a strong pipeline of products in a broad array of categories with some of the top licensed intellectual property that extends well into 2026 and beyond.

Our diversified sourcing network and ongoing supply chain cost reduction initiatives give us the agility to adapt to future shifts in trade and policy, while our strong balance sheet, conservative financial posture and strong inventory controls, both at retail and in our distribution centers, provide us with resilience through changing business environments.

We remain confident in our long-term trajectory. By sharpening operational efficiency, accelerating cash generation, and investing in product innovation, we are positioning JAKKS Pacific to capture new opportunities, deliver lasting value to shareholders and customers, and shape the future of play for years to come.”

Third Quarter & First Nine Months 2025 Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2025 were $211.2 million, down 34% versus $321.6 million last year. The Toys/Consumer Products segment sales were down 41% globally to $156.1 million, and sales of Costumes were down 4% to $55.1 million compared to last year. United States sales were $154.5 million, down 40% from $255.3 million last year. Rest of World sales were $56.7 million, down 15% from $66.3 million last year.

Net sales for the first nine months of 2025 were $443.6 million, down 21% from $560.3 million last year. The Toys/Consumer Products segment’s sales were $343.9 million, down 24% from $451.8 million last year. Sales of Costumes were $99.7 million, down 8% from $108.5 million for the same time period last year. United States sales were $330.5 million, down 27% from $451.5 million last year. Rest of World sales were $113.1 million, up 4% from $108.8 million last year.

Trailing twelve-month EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $29.0 million as of September 30, 2025, down from $58.5 million as of September 30, 2024.

The Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $27.8 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $22.3 million at the same time last year, and $70.1 million as of December 31, 2024. Inventory was $71.5 million, compared to $63.5 million as of September 30, 2024, and $52.8 million as of December 31, 2024.



The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the company’s common stock, payable December 29, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 28, 2025.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance, enhance an overall understanding of the Company’s past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific’s business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS specific products, product mix, the timing of customers’ orders and deliveries, the imposition, threat or uncertainty of tariffs, including reciprocal or retaliatory tariffs, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Conference Call Live Webcast

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors, and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on October 30, 2025. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at www.jakks.com/investors.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo® and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 2024 (In thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,887 $ 22,070 $ 69,936 Restricted cash 1,869 214 201 Accounts receivable, net 195,779 290,424 131,629 Inventory 71,497 63,509 52,780 Prepaid expenses and other assets 19,784 8,082 14,141 Total current assets 314,816 384,299 268,687 Property and equipment 147,745 144,072 142,623 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 131,226 128,947 126,981 Property and equipment, net 16,519 15,125 15,642 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 49,611 19,242 53,254 Deferred income tax assets, net 67,612 68,187 70,394 Goodwill 35,081 35,102 35,111 Other long-term assets 1,631 1,923 1,781 Total assets $ 485,270 $ 523,878 $ 444,869 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 72,338 $ 98,928 $ 42,560 Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party) - 35,011 13,461 Accrued expenses 52,085 71,748 48,456 Reserve for sales returns and allowances 37,691 40,837 35,817 Income taxes payable 5,389 - 1,035 Short term operating lease liabilities 13,504 7,405 8,091 Total current liabilities 181,007 253,929 149,420 Long term operating lease liabilities 43,113 14,536 48,433 Accrued expenses - long term 3,503 1,824 2,563 Income taxes payable 1,732 3,523 3,620 Total liabilities 229,355 273,812 204,036 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.001 par value 11 11 11 Additional paid-in capital 301,098 295,400 297,198 Accumulated deficit (32,875 ) (30,579 ) (39,692 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,319 ) (15,266 ) (17,184 ) Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity 255,915 249,566 240,333 Non-controlling interests - 500 500 Total stockholders' equity 255,915 250,066 240,833 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 485,270 $ 523,878 $ 444,869 Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited) September 30, Key Balance Sheet Data: 2025 2024 Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO) 85 83 Inventory turnover (DSI) 46 27 Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Condensed Cash Flow Data: 2025 2024 Cash flows used in operating activities $ (24,753 ) $ (15,181 ) Cash flows used in investing activities (9,670 ) (8,989 ) Cash flows used in financing activities and other (7,958 ) (26,100 ) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (42,381 ) $ (50,270 ) Capital expenditures $ (7,850 ) $ (7,344 )





JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 2024 Δ (%) 2025 2024 Δ (%) (In thousands, except per share data) (In thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 211,210 $ 321,606 (34 ) % $ 443,557 $ 560,301 (21 ) % Less: Cost of sales Cost of goods 104,846 158,770 (34 ) 218,256 289,190 (25 ) Royalty expense 34,099 50,011 (32 ) 71,776 86,181 (17 ) Amortization of tools and molds 4,622 3,994 16 7,846 7,462 5 Cost of sales 143,567 212,775 (33 ) 297,878 382,833 (22 ) Gross profit 67,643 108,831 (38 ) 145,679 177,468 (18 ) Direct selling expenses 5,933 7,552 (21 ) 21,339 21,904 (3 ) General and administrative expenses 32,200 33,101 (3 ) 101,135 100,887 0 Depreciation and amortization 147 95 55 382 275 39 Selling, general and administrative expenses 38,280 40,748 (6 ) 122,856 123,066 (0 ) Income from operations 29,363 68,083 (57 ) 22,823 54,402 (58 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net 388 84 362 418 294 42 Loss on debt extinguishment (1 ) - nm (418 ) - nm Interest income 75 69 9 832 533 56 Interest expense (102 ) (539 ) (81 ) (402 ) (938 ) (57 ) Income before provision for income taxes 29,723 67,697 (56 ) 23,253 54,291 (57 ) Provision for income taxes 9,831 15,425 (36 ) 8,062 10,978 (27 ) Net income 19,892 52,272 (62 ) 15,191 43,313 (65 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - 280 nm Net income attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. $ 19,892 $ 52,272 (62 ) % $ 15,191 $ 43,033 (65 ) % Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 19,892 $ 52,272 (62 ) % $ 15,191 $ 44,363 (66 ) % Earnings per share - basic $ 1.78 $ 4.78 $ 1.36 $ 4.14 Shares used in earnings per share - basic 11,185 10,942 11,159 10,704 Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.74 $ 4.64 $ 1.32 $ 3.99 Shares used in earnings per share - diluted 11,423 11,275 11,487 11,106 Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 2024 Δ bps 2025 2024 Δ bps Fav/(Unfav) Fav/(Unfav) Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % - 100.0 % 100.0 % - Less: Cost of sales Cost of goods 49.6 49.4 (20 ) 49.2 51.6 240 Royalty expense 16.2 15.6 (60 ) 16.2 15.4 (80 ) Amortization of tools and molds 2.2 1.2 (100 ) 1.8 1.3 (50 ) Cost of sales 68.0 66.2 (180 ) 67.2 68.3 110 Gross profit 32.0 33.8 (180 ) 32.8 31.7 110 Direct selling expenses 2.8 2.3 (50 ) 4.8 3.9 (90 ) General and administrative expenses 15.2 10.3 (490 ) 22.8 18.1 (470 ) Depreciation and amortization 0.1 - (10.0 ) 0.1 - (10.0 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 18.1 12.6 (550 ) 27.7 22.0 (570 ) Income from operations 13.9 21.2 (730 ) 5.1 9.7 (460 ) Other income (expense): Other income (expense), net 0.2 - 0.1 0.1 Loss on debt extinguishment - - (0.1 ) - Interest income - - 0.2 0.1 Interest expense - (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Income before benefit from income taxes 14.1 21.0 5.2 9.7 Provision for income taxes 4.7 4.7 1.8 2.0 Net income 9.4 16.3 3.4 7.7 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - - - - Net income attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. 9.4 % 16.3 % 3.4 % 7.7 % Net income attributable to common stockholders 9.4 % 16.3 % 3.4 % 7.9 %





JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 2024 Δ ($) 2025 2024 Δ ($) (In thousands) (In thousands) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Net income $ 19,892 $ 52,272 $ (32,380 ) $ 15,191 $ 43,313 $ (28,122 ) Interest expense 102 539 (437 ) 402 938 (536 ) Interest income (75 ) (69 ) (6 ) (832 ) (533 ) (299 ) Provision for income taxes 9,831 15,425 (5,594 ) 8,062 10,978 (2,916 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,769 4,089 680 8,228 7,737 491 EBITDA 34,519 72,256 (37,737 ) 31,051 62,433 (31,382 ) Adjustments: Other (income) expense, net (388 ) (84 ) (304 ) (418 ) (294 ) (124 ) Restricted stock compensation expense 2,392 2,186 206 8,132 7,280 852 Loss on debt extinguishment 1 - 1 418 - 418 Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,524 $ 74,358 $ (37,834 ) $ 39,183 $ 69,419 $ (30,236 ) Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales % 17.3 % 23.1 % -580 bps 8.8 % 12.4 % -360 bps Trailing Twelve Months Ended

September 30,

2025 2024 Δ ($) (In thousands) TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA TTM net income $ 6,078 $ 32,441 $ (26,363 ) Interest expense 559 1,648 (1,089 ) Interest income (1,140 ) (1,290 ) 150 Provision for income taxes 2,616 5,335 (2,719 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,537 10,091 446 TTM EBITDA 18,650 48,225 (29,575 ) Adjustments: Other (income) expense, net (426 ) (433 ) 7 Restricted stock compensation expense 10,387 9,337 1,050 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability - 1,361 (1,361 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 418 - 418 TTM Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,029 $ 58,490 $ (29,461 ) TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales % 5.1 % 8.5 % -340 bps Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Δ ($) 2025 2024 Δ ($) (In thousands, except per share data) (In thousands, except per share data) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 19,892 $ 52,272 $ (32,380 ) $ 15,191 $ 44,363 $ (29,172 ) Restricted stock compensation expense 2,392 2,186 206 8,132 7,280 852 Loss on debt extinguishment 1 - 1 418 - 418 Tax impact of additional charges (1,733 ) (494 ) (1,239 ) (3,153 ) (1,681 ) (1,472 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $ 20,552 $ 53,964 $ (33,412 ) $ 20,588 $ 49,962 $ (29,374 ) Adjusted earnings per share - basic $ 1.84 $ 4.93 $ (3.09 ) $ 1.84 $ 4.67 $ (2.83 ) Shares used in adjusted earnings per share - basic 11,185 10,942 243 11,159 10,704 455 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $ 1.80 $ 4.79 $ (2.99 ) $ 1.79 $ 4.50 $ (2.71 ) Shares used in adjusted earnings per share - diluted 11,423 11,275 148 11,487 11,106 381





JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region (In thousands) QTD Q3 (In thousands) YTD Q3 Divisions 2025 2024 2023 % Change

2025 v 2024

% Change

2024 v 2023 Divisions 2025 2024 2023 % Change

2025 v 2024

% Change

2024 v 2023 Toys/Consumer Products $ 156,080 $ 264,306 $ 246,004 -40.9 % 7.4 % Toys/Consumer Products $ 343,897 $ 451,786 $ 461,831 -23.9 % -2.2 % Dolls, Role-Play/Dress-Up 92,330 146,893 139,177 -37.1 % 5.5 % Dolls, Role-Play/Dress-Up 193,957 251,075 246,689 -22.7 % 1.8 % Action Play & Collectibles 52,950 98,750 93,717 -46.4 % 5.4 % Action Play & Collectibles 125,733 168,313 184,134 -25.3 % -8.6 % Outdoor/Seasonal Toys 10,800 18,663 13,110 -42.1 % 42.4 % Outdoor/Seasonal Toys 24,207 32,398 31,008 -25.3 % 4.5 % Costumes $ 55,130 $ 57,300 $ 63,740 -3.8 % -10.1 % Costumes $ 99,660 $ 108,515 $ 122,330 -8.2 % -11.3 % Total $ 211,210 $ 321,606 $ 309,744 -34.3 % 3.8 % Total $ 443,557 $ 560,301 $ 584,161 -20.8 % -4.1 % (In thousands) QTD Q3 (In thousands) YTD Q3 Regions 2025 2024 2023 % Change

2025 v 2024

% Change

2024 v 2023 Regions 2025 2024 2023 % Change

2025 v 2024

% Change

2024 v 2023 United States $ 154,516 $ 255,278 $ 244,931 -39.5 % 4.2 % United States $ 330,450 $ 451,545 $ 461,561 -26.8 % -2.2 % Europe 29,408 30,034 31,676 -2.1 % -5.2 % Europe 55,875 46,033 58,476 21.4 % -21.3 % Latin America 14,066 22,632 15,319 -37.8 % 47.7 % Latin America 27,572 33,867 27,590 -18.6 % 22.8 % Canada 9,237 7,068 11,453 30.7 % -38.3 % Canada 21,342 16,726 22,306 27.6 % -25.0 % Asia 1,526 2,345 3,192 -34.9 % -26.5 % Asia 3,725 4,578 6,403 -18.6 % -28.5 % Australia & New Zealand 2,095 3,339 2,692 -37.3 % 24.0 % Australia & New Zealand 3,594 6,292 6,056 -42.9 % 3.9 % Middle East & Africa 362 910 481 -60.2 % 89.2 % Middle East & Africa 999 1,260 1,769 -20.7 % -28.8 % Total $ 211,210 $ 321,606 $ 309,744 -34.3 % 3.8 % Total $ 443,557 $ 560,301 $ 584,161 -20.8 % -4.1 % (In thousands) QTD Q3 (In thousands) YTD Q3 Regions 2025 2024 2023 % Change

2025 v 2024

% Change

2024 v 2023 Regions 2025 2024 2023 % Change

2025 v 2024

% Change

2024 v 2023 North America $ 163,753 $ 262,346 $ 256,384 -37.6 % 2.3 % North America $ 351,792 $ 468,271 $ 483,867 -24.9 % -3.2 % International 47,457 59,260 53,360 -19.9 % 11.1 % International 91,765 92,030 100,294 -0.3 % -8.2 % Total $ 211,210 $ 321,606 $ 309,744 -34.3 % 3.8 % Total $ 443,557 $ 560,301 $ 584,161 -20.8 % -4.1 % (In thousands) QTD Q3 (In thousands) YTD Q3 Regions 2025 2024 2023 % Change

2025 v 2024

% Change

2024 v 2023 Regions 2025 2024 2023 % Change

2025 v 2024

% Change

2024 v 2023 United States $ 154,516 $ 255,278 $ 244,931 -39.5 % 4.2 % United States $ 330,450 $ 451,545 $ 461,561 -26.8 % -2.2 % Rest of World 56,694 66,328 64,813 -14.5 % 2.3 % Rest of World 113,107 108,756 122,600 4.0 % -11.3 % Total $ 211,210 $ 321,606 $ 309,744 -34.3 % 3.8 % Total $ 443,557 $ 560,301 $ 584,161 -20.8 % -4.1 %



