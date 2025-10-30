JAKKS Pacific Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Board approves Quarterly Cash Dividend

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025

  • Net sales were $211.2 million, a year-over-year decrease of $110.4 million or 34%, driven largely by a reduction in direct-import sales due to a combination of customers anticipating lower consumer demand in response to tariff-driven price increases and the lack of new theatrical release-related product vs. prior year
    • US net sales were $154.5 million, down 40% compared to Q3 2024
    • Rest of World net sales were $56.7 million, down 15% compared to Q3 2024
  • Gross margin of 32.0% vs. 33.8% in Q3 2024, driven by US tariffs and higher royalty expense
  • Gross profit of $67.6 million, down $41.2 million compared to $108.8 million in Q3 2024
  • Operating income of $29.4 million, compared to operating income of $68.1 million in Q3 2024
  • Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $20.6 million (or $1.80 per diluted share), compared to adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $54.0 million (or $4.79 per diluted share) in Q3 2024
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $36.5 million vs. $74.4 million in Q3 2024

First Nine Months 2025

  • Net sales were $443.6 million compared to $560.3 million last year, a 21% decrease
    • US net sales were $330.5 million, down 27% compared to 2024
    • Rest of World net sales were $113.1 million, up 4% compared to 2024
    • Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $343.9 million, down 24% to prior year
    • Costumes net sales were $99.7 million, a year-over-year decrease of 8%
  • Gross margin of 32.8% compared to 31.7% last year
  • Gross profit of $145.7 million, down 18% compared to $177.5 million last year

Management Commentary

“While near-term volatility in tariffs and retail demand present challenges, this year they also highlight the value of running a disciplined, forward-looking business,” said Stephen Berman, Chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific. “We are not only protecting margins and supporting our retail partners with transparency today—we are laying the groundwork for a strong pipeline of products in a broad array of categories with some of the top licensed intellectual property that extends well into 2026 and beyond.

Our diversified sourcing network and ongoing supply chain cost reduction initiatives give us the agility to adapt to future shifts in trade and policy, while our strong balance sheet, conservative financial posture and strong inventory controls, both at retail and in our distribution centers, provide us with resilience through changing business environments.

We remain confident in our long-term trajectory. By sharpening operational efficiency, accelerating cash generation, and investing in product innovation, we are positioning JAKKS Pacific to capture new opportunities, deliver lasting value to shareholders and customers, and shape the future of play for years to come.”

Third Quarter & First Nine Months 2025 Results
Net sales for the third quarter of 2025 were $211.2 million, down 34% versus $321.6 million last year. The Toys/Consumer Products segment sales were down 41% globally to $156.1 million, and sales of Costumes were down 4% to $55.1 million compared to last year. United States sales were $154.5 million, down 40% from $255.3 million last year. Rest of World sales were $56.7 million, down 15% from $66.3 million last year.

Net sales for the first nine months of 2025 were $443.6 million, down 21% from $560.3 million last year. The Toys/Consumer Products segment’s sales were $343.9 million, down 24% from $451.8 million last year. Sales of Costumes were $99.7 million, down 8% from $108.5 million for the same time period last year. United States sales were $330.5 million, down 27% from $451.5 million last year. Rest of World sales were $113.1 million, up 4% from $108.8 million last year.

Trailing twelve-month EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) was $29.0 million as of September 30, 2025, down from $58.5 million as of September 30, 2024.

The Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $27.8 million as of September 30, 2025, compared to $22.3 million at the same time last year, and $70.1 million as of December 31, 2024. Inventory was $71.5 million, compared to $63.5 million as of September 30, 2024, and $52.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the company’s common stock, payable December 29, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 28, 2025.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance, enhance an overall understanding of the Company’s past financial performance, and provides useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific’s business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS specific products, product mix, the timing of customers’ orders and deliveries, the imposition, threat or uncertainty of tariffs, including reciprocal or retaliatory tariffs, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Conference Call Live Webcast
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors, and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on October 30, 2025. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.jakks.com/investors. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (3Q25 Registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at (www.jakks.com/investors).

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo® and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
          
     September 30, December 31,
      2025    2024   2024 
     (In thousands)
Assets   
Current assets:       
 Cash and cash equivalents $25,887   $22,070  $69,936 
 Restricted cash  1,869    214   201 
 Accounts receivable, net  195,779    290,424   131,629 
 Inventory  71,497    63,509   52,780 
 Prepaid expenses and other assets  19,784    8,082   14,141 
  Total current assets  314,816    384,299   268,687 
           
Property and equipment  147,745    144,072   142,623 
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization  131,226    128,947   126,981 
 Property and equipment, net  16,519    15,125   15,642 
           
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  49,611    19,242   53,254 
Deferred income tax assets, net  67,612    68,187   70,394 
Goodwill   35,081    35,102   35,111 
Other long-term assets  1,631    1,923   1,781 
  Total assets $485,270   $523,878  $444,869 
           
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
           
Current liabilities:       
 Accounts payable $72,338   $98,928  $42,560 
 Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party)  -    35,011   13,461 
 Accrued expenses  52,085    71,748   48,456 
 Reserve for sales returns and allowances  37,691    40,837   35,817 
 Income taxes payable  5,389    -   1,035 
 Short term operating lease liabilities  13,504    7,405   8,091 
  Total current liabilities  181,007    253,929   149,420 
           
Long term operating lease liabilities  43,113    14,536   48,433 
Accrued expenses - long term  3,503    1,824   2,563 
Income taxes payable  1,732    3,523   3,620 
  Total liabilities  229,355    273,812   204,036 
           
Stockholders' equity:       
 Common stock, $.001 par value  11    11   11 
 Additional paid-in capital  301,098    295,400   297,198 
 Accumulated deficit  (32,875)   (30,579)  (39,692)
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (12,319)   (15,266)  (17,184)
  Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity  255,915    249,566   240,333 
 Non-controlling interests  -    500   500 
  Total stockholders' equity  255,915    250,066   240,833 
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $485,270   $523,878  $444,869 
           
           
Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)   
     September 30,  
Key Balance Sheet Data:  2025    2024   
           
Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO)  85    83   
Inventory turnover (DSI)  46    27   
           
     Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  
               
Condensed Cash Flow Data:  2025    2024   
           
Cash flows used in operating activities $(24,753)  $(15,181)  
Cash flows used in investing activities  (9,670)   (8,989)  
Cash flows used in financing activities and other  (7,958)   (26,100)  
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $(42,381)  $(50,270)  
           
Capital expenditures $(7,850)  $(7,344)  
           
           


  JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) 
    
   Three Months Ended September 30,
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2025    2024  Δ (%)   2025    2024  Δ (%) 
   (In thousands, except per share data)    (In thousands, except per share data)   
                  
Net sales$211,210   $321,606  (34)% $443,557   $560,301  (21)%
Less: Cost of sales               
 Cost of goods 104,846    158,770  (34)   218,256    289,190  (25) 
 Royalty expense 34,099    50,011  (32)   71,776    86,181  (17) 
 Amortization of tools and molds 4,622    3,994  16    7,846    7,462  5  
 Cost of sales 143,567    212,775  (33)   297,878    382,833  (22) 
  Gross profit 67,643    108,831  (38)   145,679    177,468  (18) 
Direct selling expenses 5,933    7,552  (21)   21,339    21,904  (3) 
General and administrative expenses 32,200    33,101  (3)   101,135    100,887  0  
Depreciation and amortization 147    95  55    382    275  39  
 Selling, general and administrative expenses 38,280    40,748  (6)   122,856    123,066  (0) 
  Income from operations 29,363    68,083  (57)   22,823    54,402  (58) 
Other income (expense):               
 Other income (expense), net 388    84  362    418    294  42  
 Loss on debt extinguishment (1)   -  nm   (418)   -  nm 
 Interest income 75    69  9    832    533  56  
 Interest expense (102)   (539) (81)   (402)   (938) (57) 
Income before provision for income taxes 29,723    67,697  (56)   23,253    54,291  (57) 
Provision for income taxes 9,831    15,425  (36)   8,062    10,978  (27) 
Net income 19,892    52,272  (62)   15,191    43,313  (65) 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests -    -  -    -    280  nm 
Net income attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.$19,892   $52,272  (62)% $15,191   $43,033  (65)%
Net income attributable to common stockholders$19,892   $52,272  (62)% $15,191   $44,363  (66)%
 Earnings per share - basic$1.78   $4.78     $1.36   $4.14    
 Shares used in earnings per share - basic 11,185    10,942      11,159    10,704    
 Earnings per share - diluted$1.74   $4.64     $1.32   $3.99    
 Shares used in earnings per share - diluted 11,423    11,275      11,487    11,106    
                  
   Three Months Ended September 30,
    Nine Months Ended September 30,
 
    2025    2024  Δ bps   2025    2024  Δ bps 
        Fav/(Unfav)       Fav/(Unfav) 
Net sales 100.0 %  100.0 %-    100.0 %  100.0 %-  
Less: Cost of sales               
 Cost of goods 49.6    49.4  (20)   49.2    51.6  240  
 Royalty expense 16.2    15.6  (60)   16.2    15.4  (80) 
 Amortization of tools and molds 2.2    1.2  (100)   1.8    1.3  (50) 
 Cost of sales 68.0    66.2  (180)   67.2    68.3  110  
  Gross profit 32.0    33.8  (180)   32.8    31.7  110  
Direct selling expenses 2.8    2.3  (50)   4.8    3.9  (90) 
General and administrative expenses 15.2    10.3  (490)   22.8    18.1  (470) 
Depreciation and amortization 0.1    -  (10.0)   0.1    -  (10.0) 
 Selling, general and administrative expenses 18.1    12.6  (550)   27.7    22.0  (570) 
  Income from operations 13.9    21.2  (730)   5.1    9.7  (460) 
Other income (expense):               
 Other income (expense), net 0.2    -      0.1    0.1    
 Loss on debt extinguishment -    -      (0.1)   -    
 Interest income -    -      0.2    0.1    
 Interest expense -    (0.2)     (0.1)   (0.2)   
Income before benefit from income taxes 14.1    21.0      5.2    9.7    
Provision for income taxes 4.7    4.7      1.8    2.0    
Net income 9.4    16.3      3.4    7.7    
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests -    -      -    -    
Net income attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. 9.4 %  16.3 %    3.4 %  7.7 %  
Net income attributable to common stockholders 9.4 %  16.3 %    3.4 %  7.9 %  
                  


JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended September 30,
   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  
   2025   2024  Δ ($)  2025   2024  Δ ($)
  (In thousands)   (In thousands)  
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA            
Net income $19,892  $52,272  $(32,380) $15,191  $43,313  $(28,122)
  Interest expense  102   539   (437)  402   938   (536)
  Interest income  (75)  (69)  (6)  (832)  (533)  (299)
  Provision for income taxes  9,831   15,425   (5,594)  8,062   10,978   (2,916)
  Depreciation and amortization  4,769   4,089   680   8,228   7,737   491 
EBITDA  34,519   72,256   (37,737)  31,051   62,433   (31,382)
Adjustments:            
Other (income) expense, net  (388)  (84)  (304)  (418)  (294)  (124)
Restricted stock compensation expense  2,392   2,186   206   8,132   7,280   852 
Loss on debt extinguishment  1   -   1   418   -   418 
Adjusted EBITDA $36,524  $74,358  $(37,834) $39,183  $69,419  $(30,236)
Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales %  17.3 % 23.1 %-580 bps  8.8 % 12.4 %-360 bps
             
             
  Trailing Twelve Months Ended
September 30,
        
   2025   2024  Δ ($)      
  (In thousands)        
TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA            
TTM net income $6,078  $32,441  $(26,363)      
  Interest expense  559   1,648   (1,089)      
  Interest income  (1,140)  (1,290)  150       
  Provision for income taxes  2,616   5,335   (2,719)      
  Depreciation and amortization  10,537   10,091   446       
TTM EBITDA  18,650   48,225   (29,575)      
Adjustments:            
Other (income) expense, net  (426)  (433)  7       
Restricted stock compensation expense  10,387   9,337   1,050       
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability  -   1,361   (1,361)      
Loss on debt extinguishment  418   -   418       
TTM Adjusted EBITDA $29,029  $58,490  $(29,461)      
TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales %  5.1 % 8.5 %-340 bps      
             
             
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,  
   2025   2024  Δ ($)  2025   2024  Δ ($)
  (In thousands, except per share data)   (In thousands, except per share data)  
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders            
Net income attributable to common stockholders $19,892  $52,272  $(32,380) $15,191  $44,363  $(29,172)
Restricted stock compensation expense  2,392   2,186   206   8,132   7,280   852 
Loss on debt extinguishment  1   -   1   418   -   418 
Tax impact of additional charges  (1,733)  (494)  (1,239)  (3,153)  (1,681)  (1,472)
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders $20,552  $53,964  $(33,412) $20,588  $49,962  $(29,374)
Adjusted earnings per share - basic $1.84  $4.93  $(3.09) $1.84  $4.67  $(2.83)
Shares used in adjusted earnings per share - basic  11,185   10,942   243   11,159   10,704   455 
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted $1.80  $4.79  $(2.99) $1.79  $4.50  $(2.71)
Shares used in adjusted earnings per share - diluted  11,423   11,275   148   11,487   11,106   381 
             
             


JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region
             
             
(In thousands)QTD Q3 (In thousands)YTD Q3
Divisions 2025 2024 2023% Change
2025 v 2024
% Change
2024 v 2023		 Divisions 2025 2024 2023% Change
2025 v 2024
% Change
2024 v 2023
Toys/Consumer Products$156,080$264,306$246,004-40.9%7.4% Toys/Consumer Products$343,897$451,786$461,831-23.9%-2.2%
Dolls, Role-Play/Dress-Up 92,330 146,893 139,177-37.1%5.5% Dolls, Role-Play/Dress-Up 193,957 251,075 246,689-22.7%1.8%
Action Play & Collectibles 52,950 98,750 93,717-46.4%5.4% Action Play & Collectibles 125,733 168,313 184,134-25.3%-8.6%
Outdoor/Seasonal Toys 10,800 18,663 13,110-42.1%42.4% Outdoor/Seasonal Toys 24,207 32,398 31,008-25.3%4.5%
Costumes$55,130$57,300$63,740-3.8%-10.1% Costumes$99,660$108,515$122,330-8.2%-11.3%
Total$211,210 $321,606 $309,744 -34.3%3.8% Total$443,557 $560,301 $584,161 -20.8%-4.1%
             
             
             
(In thousands)QTD Q3 (In thousands)YTD Q3
Regions 2025 2024 2023% Change
2025 v 2024
% Change
2024 v 2023		 Regions 2025 2024 2023% Change
2025 v 2024
% Change
2024 v 2023
United States$154,516$255,278$244,931-39.5%4.2% United States$330,450$451,545$461,561-26.8%-2.2%
Europe 29,408 30,034 31,676-2.1%-5.2% Europe 55,875 46,033 58,47621.4%-21.3%
Latin America 14,066 22,632 15,319-37.8%47.7% Latin America 27,572 33,867 27,590-18.6%22.8%
Canada 9,237 7,068 11,45330.7%-38.3% Canada 21,342 16,726 22,30627.6%-25.0%
Asia 1,526 2,345 3,192-34.9%-26.5% Asia 3,725 4,578 6,403-18.6%-28.5%
Australia & New Zealand 2,095 3,339 2,692-37.3%24.0% Australia & New Zealand 3,594 6,292 6,056-42.9%3.9%
Middle East & Africa 362 910 481-60.2%89.2% Middle East & Africa 999 1,260 1,769-20.7%-28.8%
Total$211,210 $321,606 $309,744 -34.3%3.8% Total$443,557 $560,301 $584,161 -20.8%-4.1%
             
             
(In thousands)QTD Q3 (In thousands)YTD Q3
Regions 2025 2024 2023% Change
2025 v 2024
% Change
2024 v 2023		 Regions 2025 2024 2023% Change
2025 v 2024
% Change
2024 v 2023
North America$163,753$262,346$256,384-37.6%2.3% North America$351,792$468,271$483,867-24.9%-3.2%
International 47,457 59,260 53,360-19.9%11.1% International 91,765 92,030 100,294-0.3%-8.2%
Total$211,210 $321,606 $309,744 -34.3%3.8% Total$443,557 $560,301 $584,161 -20.8%-4.1%
             
             
(In thousands)QTD Q3 (In thousands)YTD Q3
Regions 2025 2024 2023% Change
2025 v 2024
% Change
2024 v 2023		 Regions 2025 2024 2023% Change
2025 v 2024
% Change
2024 v 2023
United States$154,516$255,278$244,931-39.5%4.2% United States$330,450$451,545$461,561-26.8%-2.2%
Rest of World 56,694 66,328 64,813-14.5%2.3% Rest of World 113,107 108,756 122,6004.0%-11.3%
Total$211,210 $321,606 $309,744 -34.3%3.8% Total$443,557 $560,301 $584,161 -20.8%-4.1%
             



