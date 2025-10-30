Former CIA Officer Buck Sexton Reveals the Conversations Behind “Manhattan II”

Washington, D.C., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CIA counter-terrorism officer Buck Sexton has revealed new details from inside The White House. In a newly released interview, Sexton shared a rare look behind the scenes of the policy meetings, phone calls, and strategy sessions that inspired what he’s calling “Manhattan II” — an estimated $2.2 trillion initiative designed to secure America’s dominance in Artificial Superintelligence (ASI).

“I had a long phone conversation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio… a back-and-forth text session with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth… and a Zoom briefing with a member of Trump’s AI advisory council,” Sexton said. “All of them were laser-focused on one thing: getting America back in control of Artificial Superintelligence.”

The Birth of “Manhattan II”

According to Sexton, these high-level exchanges revealed a sense of urgency unlike anything he’s witnessed since his CIA days. “Because just like in World War 2… we’re in a global arms race to control a breakthrough technology. And whoever wins this race — controls the world.”

Those conversations, he said, helped shape what he now calls Manhattan II — a sweeping national project aimed at making the United States the undisputed leader in AI.

Sexton emphasized that Trump’s motivation wasn’t simply technological or economic — it was existential. “Artificial Superintelligence Could Be The Key To America Building The First Fully Autonomous AI Powered Military.”

A Direct Reversal of Biden’s Policies

Sexton made clear that “Manhattan II” began as a direct response to what Trump saw as a dangerous misstep by the previous administration.

“Biden had a real chance to put America far ahead in the Artificial Superintelligence race years ago – but to be blunt… he blew it. Screwed it up royally by issuing one of the worst Executive Orders in American history.”

Within hours of retaking office, Trump acted. “The only good news about it is on literally day one of his new term… Trump ripped Biden’s Executive Order 14110 to shreds… and launched his own new one.”

Sexton said that new order “instantly removed the shackles from America’s AI tech geniuses… and gave the U.S. the greenlight.”

An Estimated $2.2 Trillion Mobilization

The scope of “Manhattan II,” Sexton revealed, is unprecedented. “I expect this project to go into overdrive sooner than later... with a handful of brilliant AI firms each getting potential billions into their coffers to win this thing once and for all. An estimated $2.2 trillion overall… a massive total.”

He noted that the effort is being divided across key strategic sectors — from AI infrastructure and semiconductor manufacturing to defense technology and energy systems.

“These are not speculative numbers,” Sexton said. “They’re already being mapped out across multiple agencies.”

A Race Against China

Through his briefings, Sexton says one message from Trump’s inner circle was crystal clear: America is running out of time.

“China has the capacity to build 500,000 of these AI-powered drones per month. Some reports suggest they already have over a million of them, and drone carriers to boot.”

“If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

For Sexton, these facts define why “Manhattan II” — not as a talking point, but as a full-scale response to an existential global threat.

The Stakes

“This new AI race is our last chance to reclaim it. To put America back in the lead. To build our future, not give it away… or beg for it.”

Sexton says “Manhattan II” is America’s last stand to secure its leadership before Artificial Superintelligence changes the balance of global power forever.

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer who “personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War.” He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”

Today, Sexton uses his intelligence background and access to Washington insiders to uncover how U.S. policies, technology, and defense projects are reshaping America’s future.