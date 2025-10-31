Yoolax Smart Outdoor Shading System Honored with MUSE Design Award, Bringing “Relax” to Life in Outdoor Innovation

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoolax’s Outdoor Lighting and Shading System has been awarded the prestigious MUSE Design Award , a global recognition of excellence in design and innovation. This win affirms the brand’s commitment to creating seamless, intelligent solutions that elevate everyday living—particularly in the spaces where comfort and connection matter most. True to its brand philosophy, “Relax your life,” the award-winning system is a testament to how thoughtful design can simplify life while enriching outdoor experiences.

The MUSE Design Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), are regarded as one of the most influential accolades in the global design community. With a rigorous judging process led by a panel of international design experts, the award recognizes products that blend creativity, functionality, and user-centered thinking. Each entry is evaluated across criteria such as innovation, aesthetics, practicality, and sustainability—making the recognition a mark of truly exceptional design.

For Yoolax, the recognition marks more than just a product achievement—it signals a step forward in the brand’s global journey. It highlights Yoolax’s dedication to blending design, technology, and sustainability into everyday living. As outdoor living continues to evolve, Yoolax stands at the intersection of innovation and simplicity—offering smart solutions that invite people to do exactly what the brand promises: Relax, Yoolax covers it.

TVC: https://youtu.be/V4hs4IgmLxY?si=5jMPmQ6xW2oiMib7





Design That Adapts, Comfort That Lasts

What sets the Yoolax Outdoor Shading System apart is its thoughtful balance of form and function. The system features exterior patio sun shades, extra wide sun shades with built-in solar panel and drop arm awnings designed to meet versatile shading needs. Whether it’s a balcony or a spacious pergola, whether you seek greater outdoor privacy or optimal airflow and sunlight, the Yoolax outdoor shading system has you covered.

Building on this versatility, Yoolax Smart Outdoor Shades are crafted for year-round comfort and durability while boasting a tailored aesthetic that elevates outdoor spaces—they feature a fully wrapped corrosion-resistant aluminum cassette, which shields the internal mechanism from harsh sunlight, rain, and wind. The high-performance fabric further enhances their visual appeal: available in various colors (from neutral Beige and Paine Grey to vibrant Jade Green) to match diverse decor styles, plus 5 openness levels (blackout, 1%, 3%, 5%, 10%) that add subtle texture variation. Blackout exudes a modern, private vibe, while lighter levels bring soft, light-filtering warmth. For even more customization, configurable valance options let you refine the top-edge look to align with minimalist, coastal, or rustic styles, all without compromising the durability needed to withstand the elements.

Whether creating shade on a sunlit balcony or transforming a rooftop into a cozy evening retreat, Yoolax empowers users to customize their outdoor environments with ease, comfort, and style. It’s a system designed not just to perform—but to quietly elevate the experience of everyday relaxation.

Smart Living Outdoors, Made Effortless

Yoolax Smart Outdoor Shades turn hassle-free outdoor comfort into a daily reality—starting with intuitive smart control that puts convenience at your fingertips. You can manage every detail seamlessly via the Yoolax Home App: adjust openness percentages, set limit and favorite positions for one-touch access, and check battery status in real time, no matter where you are. For hands-free ease, the shades work flawlessly with popular smart home ecosystems like Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and HomeKit, letting you raise, lower, or pause them with simple voice commands. Even for large outdoor spaces, coordination is effortless, or schedule automated routines (e.g., sunrise opening, sunset closing) to match your lifestyle.

Complementing this smart convenience, the entire Yoolax Outdoor Shade series supports solar charging (paired with an optional solar panel), ensuring reliable, eco-friendly operation without the hassle of frequent plug-ins. This solar-ready design cuts down on electricity use while keeping the shades running smoothly, so you can enjoy cool, private outdoor moments without worrying about power management. Paired with whisper-quiet motors and seamless integration into your daily routine, Yoolax’s smart control and solar-powered efficiency eliminate the fuss of outdoor shading—letting you sit back, relax, and experience outdoor living that’s truly effortless.

Beyond the Shade: A Vision of Smart Serenity

As outdoor spaces increasingly become natural extensions of the home, Yoolax is meeting this shift with solutions that are both intelligent and intuitive—designed not merely to block sunlight, but to create spaces where people can unwind, disconnect from daily stress, and reconnect with comfort. The MUSE Design Award serves as a powerful affirmation of this vision, recognizing Yoolax’s commitment to innovation that enhances real, everyday living. For those seeking to transform their patios, terraces, or commercial environments with smart functionality, sustainable design, and quiet elegance—Yoolax delivers more than shade. It delivers a way to live better.

Explore the full range of Yoolax Outdoor Shades today and discover how easy it can be to truly relax—because at Yoolax, we cover it. To learn more, you can visit Yoolax.com or Amazon store .

Contact:

Alvin Chen, alvin@yoolax.com