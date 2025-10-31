Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 23 October 2025 to 29 October 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 31 July 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 October 2025 to 29 October 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 23 October 2025 to 29 October 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 23 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 101 35.45 35.65 35.20 145 380 MTF CBOE 3 899 35.44 35.65 35.15 138 181 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 24 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 000 35.59 35.80 35.30 142 360 MTF CBOE 4 000 35.57 35.75 35.30 142 280 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 27 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 000 35.82 35.90 35.50 143 280 MTF CBOE 4 000 35.83 35.95 35.50 143 320 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 28 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 000 35.83 35.95 35.50 143 320 MTF CBOE 4 000 35.79 35.90 35.50 143 160 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 29 October 2025 Euronext Brussels 4 000 35.99 36.15 35.75 143 960 MTF CBOE 4 000 35.95 36.10 35.80 143 800 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 40 000 35.73 36.15 35.15 1 429 041

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 760 shares during the period from 23 October 2025 to 29 October 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 October 2025 to 29 October 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 23 October 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 24 October 2025 760 35.35 35.40 35.30 26 866 27 October 2025 400 35.65 35.70 35.60 14 260 28 October 2025 400 35.65 35.70 35.60 14 260 29 October 2025 200 35.70 35.70 35.70 7 140 Total 1 760 62 526





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 23 October 2025 1 000 35.47 35.50 35.45 35 470 24 October 2025 1 200 35.68 35.70 35.60 42 816 27 October 2025 1 000 35.87 35.90 35.85 35 870 28 October 2025 600 35.85 35.85 35.85 21 510 29 October 2025 1 200 36.07 36.15 36.00 43 284 Total 5 000 178 950

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 26 729 shares.

On 29 October 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 008 813 own shares, or 3.88% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

