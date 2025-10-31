Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 23 October 2025 to 29 October 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 31 July 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 October 2025 to 29 October 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 23 October 2025 to 29 October 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
23 October 2025Euronext Brussels4 10135.4535.6535.20145 380
 MTF CBOE3 89935.4435.6535.15138 181
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
24 October 2025Euronext Brussels4 00035.5935.8035.30142 360
 MTF CBOE4 00035.5735.7535.30142 280
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
27 October 2025Euronext Brussels4 00035.8235.9035.50143 280
 MTF CBOE4 00035.8335.9535.50143 320
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
28 October 2025Euronext Brussels4 00035.8335.9535.50143 320
 MTF CBOE4 00035.7935.9035.50143 160
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
29 October 2025Euronext Brussels4 00035.9936.1535.75143 960
 MTF CBOE4 00035.9536.1035.80143 800
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 40 00035.7336.1535.151 429 041

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 760 shares during the period from 23 October 2025 to 29 October 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 October 2025 to 29 October 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
23 October 202500.000.000.000
24 October 202576035.3535.4035.3026 866
27 October 202540035.6535.7035.6014 260
28 October 202540035.6535.7035.6014 260
29 October 202520035.7035.7035.707 140
Total1 760   62 526


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
23 October 20251 00035.4735.5035.4535 470
24 October 20251 20035.6835.7035.6042 816
27 October 20251 00035.8735.9035.8535 870
28 October 202560035.8535.8535.8521 510
29 October 20251 20036.0736.1536.0043 284
Total5 000   178 950

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 26 729 shares.

On 29 October 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 008 813 own shares, or 3.88% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

