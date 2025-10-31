SREP capital requirements set for AB Artea bankas



Following the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) of AB Artea bankas, the European Central Bank (ECB) set an additional capital requirement (P2R) of 2.55 per cent for AB Artea bankas, calculated according to the Pillar II, effective from 1 January 2026, i.e. 0.01 p.p. less as compared to the previous SREP assessment.

Also, a non-binding Pillar 2 guidance (P2G) requirement of 1.75 per cent has been set, which is recommended to be incorporated into capital planning and risk management framework. The P2G requirement did not change from the previous SREP assessment.

Additional information:

Algimantas Gaulia,

Head of Risk Management Division

algimantas.gaulia@artea.lt, +370 610 44447