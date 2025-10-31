Festi hf.: Presentation of Q3 2025 results

 | Source: Festi hf. Festi hf.

Festi hf. published its Q3 2025 results after market closing on 30 October 2025.

Please find attached the Q3 2025 investor presentation for investor meeting held today, Friday 31 October 2025 at 8:30.

Attachment


Attachments

Festi hf. - Presentation of Q3 2025 results

Recommended Reading