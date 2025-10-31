Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: New employee-elected Board member

Company Announcement

No. 15/2025





Copenhagen, 31 October 2025





New employee-elected Board member

Mark Draper, one of the employee-elected members of the Board of Directors, steps down from the Board of Directors on 31 October 2025, as he resigns from his position at Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S.

The first alternate, Hanne Malling, Trademark Manager, replaces Mark Draper on the Board of Directors on 1 November 2025 for the remainder of the ordinary term of the current employee-elected board members, which runs until Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S’ annual general meeting in 2027.

