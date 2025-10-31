NetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on Public Company Leading Out in Taking Natural Hydrogen to Commerciality

This article has been disseminated on behalf of MAX Power Mining and may include paid advertising.

In essence, as AI compute demand scales faster than grid expansion, the energy industry must shift from marginal renewables to foundational new supply. Geologic hydrogen could be that supply. Natural hydrogen offers the chance to deliver clean, dispatchable energy exactly where it’s needed, near compute clusters, industrial corridors and heavy-power zones. It’s not just about clean power; it’s about unlocking a new energy paradigm around compute-first infrastructure. The numbers, the grid-constraints and the compute growth trajectory all point to this moment being more than just another energy transition. It’s the foundation layer for the AI era.

While the macro themes are compelling, the Achilles heel in any new energy frontier is timing and access. That’s why advantage accrues to the first entrants who secure land, rights, subsurface data and community/industrial linkages. MAX Power is North America’s public company leader in taking natural hydrogen to commerciality, a potential major breakthrough in clean, baseload energy.

About MAX Power Mining Corp.

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. The company is a first mover in the rapidly growing natural hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position in Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of natural hydrogen. Canada’s first-ever deep well specifically targeting natural hydrogen will be drilled by MAX Power at its Lawson target on the Genesis Trend starting in early November 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

For further information, please visit the company’s website at www.MAXPowerMining.com.

