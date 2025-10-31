Wrap’s Non-Lethal Instructor Course Recertified by IADLEST, Strengthening Certified Training for Local and Federal Law Enforcement

MIAMI, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) ("Wrap" or the "Company"), a global leader in innovative non-lethal public safety technologies company, today announced that the Company’s BolaWrap® Instructor Course has been recertified through the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST) National Certification Program (NCP).

Originally certified in 2023, this 2025 renewal indicates that Wrap’s core non-lethal training curriculum continues to meet the national standard for police and corrections education established by IADLEST and adopted by Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) organizations across the country. National Certification is currently accepted in 37 states, with several states working on legislation to make NCP certification mandatory, positioning Wrap’s training content for broader adoption and agency-level credit eligibility.

The IADLEST National Certification Program, launched in 2015, was created to establish a single, rigorous national standard for law enforcement training. Courses submitted for NCP must meet strict criteria in content, instructor materials, and student support. All submissions are evaluated by a panel of law enforcement training experts to ensure that certified courses fulfill or surpass state POST requirements and can be credited for mandated continuing education. For agencies, this external validation helps lessen administrative workload and supports liability mitigation by demonstrating that officers were trained according to an accepted national standard.

Wrap’s 2025 recertification includes several significant upgrades to the BolaWrap® Instructor Course, supporting the Company’s non-lethal pre-escalation strategy and the expanded deployment of the BolaWrap® 150:

Curriculum refocused on non-lethal criteria and hands-on control tactics founded in policy;

Focus on “when” and “why” Best BolaWrap techniques and tactics, not just device operation;

Redefined success metrics on compliance or control without resorting to higher levels of force, achieved through sight, sound, sensation, and, when needed, restraint;

Refreshed field-use videos, scenarios, and analysis to reflect real-world applications.





The Company expects this recognized training credential to support Wrap’s 2026 training and engagement strategy under WrapTactics™ by making non-lethal instruction more accessible to operators, instructors, and allied public-safety professionals seeking to improve outcomes in their communities. As Wrap develops additional training modules, including those built in collaboration with other law enforcement training leaders, the Company plans to evaluate future courses for NCP submission to maintain a high-value, credible training portfolio.

Wrap’s public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap® 150 device, the WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera and evidence management system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation counter-UAS solutions, all designed to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure customers.

About Wrap Technologies, Inc.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and non-lethal tools, delivering cutting-edge technology with exceptional people to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations.

Wrap's complete public safety portfolio includes the non-lethal BolaWrap 150 device, WrapReality™ immersive training platform, WrapVision™ body-worn camera system, WrapTactics™ training programs, and next-generation CUAS solutions like PAN-DA and the 1KC Kinetic Anti-Drone Cassette, all of which supports the Company's mission to provide safer, scalable, and cost-effective technologies for public safety, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. Wrap’s BolaWrap® 150 solution leads in pre-escalation intended to provide law enforcement with a safer choice for nearly every phase of a critical incident. This innovative, patented device deploys a multi-sensory, cognitive disruption that leverages sight, sound and sensation to expand the pre-escalation period and gives officers the advantage and critical time to manage non-compliant subjects before resorting to higher-force options. The BolaWrap 150 is not pain-based compliance. It does not shoot, strike, shock, or incapacitate, instead, it helps officers strategically operate pre-escalation on the force continuum, reducing the risk of injury to both officers and subjects. Used by over 1,000 agencies across the U.S. and in 60 countries, BolaWrap® is backed by training certified by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), reinforcing Wrap’s commitment to public safety through cutting-edge technology and expert training.

Wrap Reality™ VR is a fully immersive training simulator to enhance decision-making under pressure.

As a comprehensive public safety training platform, it provides first responders with realistic, interactive scenarios that reflect the evolving challenges of modern law enforcement. By offering a growing library of real-world situations, Wrap Reality™ is intended to equip officers with the skills and confidence to navigate high-stakes encounters effectively, which we believe leads to safer outcomes for both responders and the communities they serve.

WrapVision is an all-new body-worn camera and evidence management system built for efficiency.

Designed for efficiency, security, and transparency to meet the rigorous demands of modern law enforcement, WrapVision captures, stores, and helps manage digital evidence, ensuring operational security, regulatory compliance, and enhanced video picture quality and field of view.

The WrapVision camera, powered by IONODES, boasts streamlined cloud integration and final North American assembly, with a critical made-in-America roadmap projected for early 2026. This track helps ensure data integrity and helps eliminate critical concerns over unauthorized access or foreign surveillance risks.

