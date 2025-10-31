Global Plywood Market Led by Furniture, With Paneling and Cladding Applications Growing 5.66% CAGR to 2030: Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plywood market size is valued at USD 56.63 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 71.86 billion by 2030, growing steadily at a 4.88% CAGR. Global plywood market expansion is supported by rising construction activities in emerging economies, growing use of modular buildings, and increasing demand from the furniture and interior design sectors.

Public infrastructure investments across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, along with innovations in fire-resistant and sustainable plywood, are key contributors to this growth. Meanwhile, producers are focusing on supply chain efficiency and eco-certification as global carbon regulations and traceability norms tighten.

Trends in the Plywood Market:

Expanding Construction Activity Across Developing Nations:

Massive infrastructure programs in countries such as Saudi Arabia, India, and Vietnam continue to boost plywood consumption for formwork, interiors, and large-scale developments. The material’s versatility and cost-effectiveness make it a preferred choice for rapid urbanization projects, particularly where durability and reliable supply are key to meeting tight timelines.

Growing Preference for Wooden Furnishings and Interiors:

Demand for furniture and home décor made from plywood is rising as consumers lean toward natural finishes and long-lasting materials. Regional manufacturers benefit from increasing home renovation activity and the popularity of flat-pack furniture, which leverages plywood’s lightweight yet sturdy nature for global e-commerce shipments.

Transition Toward Reusable and Sustainable Packaging:

Industries are replacing single-use plastic crates with reusable plywood-based packaging to align with circular-economy goals. These durable solutions support multiple logistics cycles, lower waste disposal costs, and provide better long-term value for manufacturers and exporters seeking environmentally responsible alternatives.

Segmentation of the Plywood Industry:

By Type

Softwood

Hardwood

Tropical

Aircraft

Decorative

Flexible

Other Types

By Application

Furniture

Construction

Flooring

Paneling and Cladding

Transport (Automotive, Marine, etc.)

Packaging

Other Applications

By End-user Industry

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Plywood Key Players :



Plywood manufacturers focus on product quality, green sourcing, and technological upgrades. Plywood will remain an essential material for construction and interior applications.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd

Weyerhaeuser Company

Uniply Industries Ltd

SVEZA Forest Holdings

Geographical Outlook:

The Asia–Pacific region continues to lead global plywood demand, supported by steady construction growth and expanding furniture production across China, India, and Southeast Asia. Manufacturers in this region are focusing on upgrading equipment and improving product quality to meet rising demand from both domestic and international markets.

North America maintains a stable yet mature market, with plywood preferred in high-end housing and renovation projects. Producers are increasingly investing in sustainable manufacturing practices and advanced automation to enhance efficiency.

In Europe, the growing preference for eco-friendly construction materials and stricter sustainability regulations continues to encourage the use of certified plywood, especially in public infrastructure and green building projects.

