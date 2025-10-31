AUDRAIN MOTOR WEEK AND BROAD ARROW AUCTIONS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

Newport, Rhode Island, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audrain Concours Foundation and Audrain Motorsport today announced a landmark partnership with Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty Company (NYSE: HGTY), establishing the collector car auction house as the exclusive auction partner for the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week and presenting sponsor of the Audrain Motorsport Veteran Car Tour through 2028.

The agreement marks a significant expansion for Broad Arrow Auctions, representing the company's only auction presence in the Northeast and establishing Newport as the centerpiece of its regional strategy. The partnership aligns Broad Arrow with what has become the Northeast's premier automotive destination and one of the most significant events on the national automotive calendar, offering year-round engagement with the collector car community across two distinctive experiences spanning spring and fall.

"This partnership represents Broad Arrow's continued expansion and a commitment to establishing deep roots in the Northeast collector car market," said Kenneth Ahn, President of Hagerty Marketplace and Broad Arrow. "Audrain has built the region's most significant automotive events, and we are honored to partner with Audrain to engage with collectors and enthusiasts at one of the most important destinations in the U.S. automotive calendar—an environment that celebrates automotive history, craftsmanship, and community."

The collaboration integrates Broad Arrow’s collector car expertise and market leadership with Audrain's mission to create inclusive, welcoming experiences that celebrate automotive history, luxury, and sport. Both organizations share a commitment to making collector car culture accessible to enthusiasts at every level while maintaining the highest standards of curation and presentation.

Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week

As the exclusive auction partner for the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week each October, Broad Arrow will conduct a premier collector car auction at the International Tennis Hall of Fame during the four-day celebration. The partnership also designates Broad Arrow as presenting sponsor of the Audrain Automobile Museum Gala, one of the automotive world's most prestigious social events.

The October event attracts collectors, enthusiasts, and industry leaders from around the world to Newport's historic Bellevue Avenue, featuring world-class concours judging, automotive exhibitions, and now, a curated auction of desirable collector vehicles. The scale and scope of Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week has established it as the Northeast's flagship automotive gathering and a cornerstone of the national collector car calendar.

Audrain Motorsport Veteran Car Tour

Each May, the Audrain Motorsport Veteran Car Tour Presented by Broad Arrow Auctions showcases pre-1916 veteran-era automobiles throughout Newport County's scenic coastal roads. The tour celebrates automotive pioneering spirit and the region's rich motorsport heritage, offering participants and spectators an intimate experience with automotive history.

Broad Arrow's presenting sponsorship brings the company's expertise and enthusiasm to one of America's most charming motoring events.

Establishing Newport as the Northeast's Premier Automotive Destination

The partnership solidifies Newport, Rhode Island's position as the Northeast's premier destination for automotive events and collector car culture.

"Broad Arrow's commitment to Newport and to both our Concours & Motor Week and Veteran Tour demonstrates their vision for long-term partnership," said Nic Waller, President of The Audrain Group. "Together, we're building something enduring—a year-round destination where collectors, historians, enthusiasts, and newcomers can all find their place in the automotive community. This partnership recognizes what Audrain has built: the Northeast's most significant automotive gathering and one of the premier events on the national calendar."

The partnership commences with the 2026 event season and extends through 2028, with both spring and fall activations each year.

About Audrain

Audrain Concours Foundation and Audrain Motorsport are dedicated to advancing public appreciation of automotive history, design, and culture through world-class events and educational programming. Based in Newport, Rhode Island, Audrain produces the annual Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week each October and the Audrain Motorsport Veteran Car Tour each May, alongside year-round activities at the Audrain Automobile Museum. Audrain is committed to creating inclusive, welcoming experiences that celebrate automotive excellence while making collector car culture accessible to enthusiasts of all backgrounds.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is a leading global collector car auction house. Founded in 2021 by highly experienced industry veterans, Broad Arrow offers exceptional quality cars to collectors and enthusiasts around the world. As the fastest growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow’s flagship annual events include The Monterey Jet Center Auction, in conjunction with Motorlux in California, The Amelia Auction, as the official auction of The Amelia (Concours d’Elegance) in Florida, and The Porsche Auction, in conjunction with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt in California. Broad Arrow expanded its global footprint in 2023, with renowned car specialists joining the team in the UK and Europe. Broad Arrow launched its first auction in Europe in May 2025 as the new official auction house of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy in partnership with BMW AG. Broad Arrow expanded its global auction footprint with three new auctions in 2025 held during Zoute Grand Prix, Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, and Auto Zürich. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

