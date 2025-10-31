“Manhattan II” — Former CIA Officer Buck Sexton Exposes the Hidden Race With China

Washington, D.C., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CIA officer Buck Sexton is sounding the alarm on what he calls “the most important race of our lifetime.” In a newly released interview, Sexton revealed what he calls the “Manhattan II” initiative is being launched to combat a silent but escalating threat — China’s push to dominate Artificial Superintelligence (ASI).

“Because just like in World War 2… we’re in a global arms race to control a breakthrough technology. And whoever wins this race — controls the world,” Sexton said.

The Battle for Artificial Superintelligence

Sexton explained that Artificial Superintelligence — a level of AI far beyond human comprehension — is rapidly becoming the defining force behind military power, global influence, and economic leadership.

“Artificial Superintelligence Could Be The Key To America Building The First Fully Autonomous AI Powered Military.”

He warns that if China reaches this level first, it would give Beijing permanent control over the global economy and the battlefield of the future. “If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

Trump’s Immediate Response

Sexton says the roots of “Manhattan II” trace directly to President Trump’s frustration with policies under the previous administration.

“Biden had a real chance to put America far ahead in the Artificial Superintelligence race years ago – but to be blunt… he blew it. Screwed it up royally by issuing one of the worst Executive Orders in American history.”

That misstep, Sexton explains, slowed down AI innovation and “put America’s top AI scientists and developers in handcuffs with an endless list of ridiculous rules and regulations.”

According to Sexton, Trump reversed that on his first day back in office. “The only good news about it is on literally day one of his new term… Trump ripped Biden’s Executive Order 14110 to shreds… and launched his own new one.”

Inside the estimated $2.2 Trillion shift and “Manhattan II”

The project’s scale, Sexton says, rivals the scope of the original Manhattan Project that built the atomic bomb. “I expect this project to go into overdrive sooner than later... with a handful of brilliant AI firms that could get a potential of billions into their coffers to win this thing once and for all. An estimated $2.2 trillion overall… a massive total.”

He outlined the sectors benefiting from this government-backed surge:

$500 billion to build out AI infrastructure and data networks

$280 billion for domestic semiconductor manufacturing

$175 billion toward an AI-powered defense shield

$1.4 trillion dedicated to advanced energy systems

Sexton calls this “America’s economic and military revival — one built not on rhetoric, but on raw innovation.”

China’s Relentless Expansion

Sexton warns that while America ramps up, China is already operating at wartime production speed. “China has the capacity to build 500,000 of these AI-powered drones per month. Some reports suggest they already have over a million of them, and drone carriers to boot.”

He adds that China’s ambitions extend far beyond technology — “They’re using our own tech to threaten our future.”

The Stakes

For Sexton, the stakes could not be higher. “This new AI race is our last chance to reclaim it. To put America back in the lead. To build our future, not give it away… or beg for it.”

He says “ Manhattan II” is America’s final opportunity to remain the world’s dominant power.

