Inbank extends the mandates of Piret Paulus and Erik Kaju on the Management Board

On 31 October 2025, the Supervisory Board of AS Inbank resolved to extend the mandates of Piret Paulus and Erik Kaju as Members of the Management Board of Inbank AS for the next three years.

Piret Paulus has been a member of the Inbank board since 2017 and is heading Inbank’s growth and business development unit. Piret Paulus, who has long-term experience in the financial sector, has previously worked in leading positions at Swedbank, as well as managed Coop Finants, a joint venture of Inbank and Coop Eesti. She has been a member of the FinanceEstonia board since 2021.

Erik Kaju joined Inbank’s Management Board in 2022 and is responsible for the company’s product development and technology unit. Before joining Inbank, he led technology teams at Wise for eight years.

The eight-member Management Board of AS Inbank includes Chairman of the Board and CEO Priit Põldoja, CFO Marko Varik, Head of Baltic Business Margus Kastein, Head of CEE Business Maciej Pieczkowski, Chief of Staff Ivar Kurvits, Head of Growth and Business Development Piret Paulus, Chief Product and Technology Officer Erik Kaju, and Head of Risk Control Evelin Lindvers.

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 5,700 merchants, Inbank has 931,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

