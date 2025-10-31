Medicare Open Enrollment is Now Through Dec. 7

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Dr. Mehmet Oz, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) As the new head of the Medicare program, I encourage everyone with Medicare to take full advantage of this year’s Open Enrollment period. This is your once-a-year opportunity to take a fresh look at your coverage for the year ahead. As a physician, I’ve seen firsthand how the right health plan can improve both the quality of care you receive and your peace of mind. Now is time to take a moment, do a little homework and make sure you are getting the right care at the best price.





Health plans can undergo changes every year including adjustments to benefits, costs and coverage. Even the plan you’re in now could be changing. At the same time, your health needs may have changed over the past year. When you review your coverage options and compare plans, you may find that you can save money, get better coverage or both. A simple plan comparison could save you hundreds – in some cases even thousands of dollars, depending on the prescription medications you take.

Start at the Official Source: Medicare . gov

Medicare.gov is your official source for all your Open Enrollment needs. It’s the trusted resource to help you navigate Open Enrollment. Here people can explore and compare every available Medicare health and drug plan available in their area. If you prefer speaking with someone directly, call 1-800-MEDICARE to connect with our team of experts. We’re available 24/7 to help you review your options and answer any questions about your Medicare coverage.

To get started, go to Medicare.gov and click on “Find Plans Now.” For the best shopping experience, log in or start a Medicare account. You can easily compare plan costs, side-by-side, all based on the drugs you take. This is important: Make sure the plan you choose covers your prescription drugs and your doctors.

Time is Limited So Start Early

Medicare Open Enrollment ends Dec. 7. After this deadline, you’ll typically need to wait until the next Open Enrollment period to make changes to your coverage. The deadline approaches quickly, so start early to make sure you have time to compare your options – including costs, benefits, covered drugs and provider and pharmacy networks. Then you can feel confident in selecting the plan that delivers the right care at the right price for your needs.

Help is Available 24/7

If you have any questions about your coverage options, visit Medicare.gov . If you prefer to talk it over with someone, call the experts at 1-800-MEDICARE – they’re available 24/7 to review your options and answer your questions.

One final note: Stay vigilant against Medicare fraud, especially during Open Enrollment. Remember that Medicare will never contact you unsolicited. If someone you don’t know calls, texts or emails you about Medicare, simply hang up or delete the message. By staying alert, you can help stop fraud before it starts.





New at Medicare.gov

This year, Medicare.gov has rolled out a series of improvements designed to help people more easily compare their Medicare options and find a plan that fits their unique needs.

By clicking “Find Plans Now” on the homepage, users can quickly compare plan costs side-by-side, with results personalized to the specific medications they take. For the first time, you can now search to see whether your preferred doctors are covered by different plans – all in one seamless experience.

Medicare.gov is also making it easier to search for plans that include additional benefits that can improve your daily life. Whether you’re looking for wellness perks like weight management programs or other services that support a healthier lifestyle, the updated search tools can help you focus on what matters most to you.

Logging into your Medicare account has also been modernized. If you choose, you can set up your fingerprint or Face ID to get into your account securely. It’s faster, it’s more secure and it’s easier than trying to remember another password.

Information provided by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.

Photos courtesy of Shutterstock

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at culinary.net and eLivingToday.com. Family Features is a division of 4media group, the global strategic communications agency built for brands that want results.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbefce47-0df6-418a-a842-36dc58d37a4b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad23d3d7-0437-4efe-8795-e3b4a9a5c0ff