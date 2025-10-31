Toobit Clinches Dual Victory at Blockchain Life Awards 2025





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces its double win at Blockchain Life Awards 2025. The exchange was honored with awards for Best CEX User Interface and Best CEX Educational Platform.

The winners were announced on the second day of Blockchain Life 2025, one of the world's most influential crypto events, which gathered over 16,000 attendees from 130 countries.

"We are deeply grateful for the support shown by the community we serve," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "We want our traders to have a cleaner, easier way to trade, and to equip them with the knowledge they need to succeed. Hearing directly from our community that our efforts are translating into a better experience for them is the highest honor.”

Following an initial nomination phase, the final recipients of the Blockchain Life Awards were chosen by the community through a public voting round conducted via their official Telegram Mini App, where each Telegram user was allocated one vote per category.

The crypto community chose Toobit as the winner for both categories, selecting it from a highly competitive lineup that included over 20 combined nominees for both categories.

The dual accolades at the Blockchain Life Awards bring Toobit’s total major industry awards this year to four, following previous recognitions for its rapid growth and regional excellence, including the Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Award for Digital Asset Derivatives Platform of the Year.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

