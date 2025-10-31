DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of OB-GYN Associates Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

RENO, Nev., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP, based in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at OB-GYN Associates. OB-GYN Associates learned of a data breach on or about August 7, 2025.

About OB-GYN Associates

OB-GYN Associates, located in Reno, NV, provides comprehensive women’s reproductive healthcare.

What happened?

On or about August 7, 2025, OB-GYN Associates experienced a network disruption after an unauthorized third party gained access to its computer systems. OB-GYN Associates immediately took steps to secure their systems and launched an investigation into the incident. The investigation determined that the unauthorized party accessed and obtained certain personal information, which may include names, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and medical information. Approximately 62,238 individuals have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding OB-GYN Associates, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the OB-GYN Associates data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

