TRI-CENTURY EYE CARE DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Data Privacy Claims on Behalf of Tri-Century Eye Care Patients and Employees

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm based in Bucks County, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at Tri-Century Eye Care (“Tri-Century”). Tri-Century learned of this data breach on or about September 3, 2025.

About Tri-Century Eye Care

Tri-Century Eye Care is a leading Bucks County eye care provider offering a full spectrum of services, from routine exams to specialized surgery for patients of all ages.

What happened?

On or about September 3, 2025, Tri-Century identified unusual activity on its network. They launched an investigation and found that an unauthorized third party had accessed their system, potentially retrieving files containing employees’ and patients’ personal health information.

The compromised personal data may include names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, medical details, treatment or diagnostic data, health insurance info, billing details, and financial or tax information. Approximately 200,000 individuals may have been impacted by this breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification regarding Tri-Century, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud. Such measures include regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP, headquartered in Bucks County, is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Tri-Century data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach cases, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation involving securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

