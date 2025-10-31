Astrotech Corporation Appoints Scott Bartley as Interim Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC) (the “Company” or (“Astrotech”), today announced that it has appointed Scott Bartley as Interim Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company, effective as of October 20, 2025.

“We are pleased to announce Scott Bartley as Chief Financial Officer,” stated Thomas B. Pickens III, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Astrotech Corporation. “He brings over two decades of expertise as a Controller and CFO, across multiple industries, providing important qualification and vantage points for our business across multiple end markets.”

Mr. Bartley, age 56, has served as a financial consultant since 2011, including roles as Chief Financial Officer and controller for both public and private companies where he provided detailed accounting, reporting, fundraising and audit support. Mr. Bartley has served as a consultant at Bridgepoint Consulting since 2018. Previously, Mr. Bartley was owner and managing director of Tolarus Partners from 2013 to 2015 and Helix Advisors from 2011 to 2013 and again from 2015 to 2018, providing contract Chief Financial Officer and valuation services to technology, manufacturing and pharmaceutical clients. Mr. Bartley was Chief Financial Officer of Westlake Securities, a broker dealer from 2008 to 2011. Prior to Westlake Securities, Mr. Bartley was an Assurance Senior Manager at Deloitte & Touche, LLP.

Mr. Bartley is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Valuation Analyst. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Professional Accounting degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech (Nasdaq: ASTC) is a mass spectrometry company that creates, operates, and scales innovative businesses through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Each subsidiary leverages Astrotech’s core technology to serve specialized markets:

1st Detect develops, manufactures, and markets trace detection systems for security and narcotics screening applications.

AgLAB designs process analyzers tailored to the agriculture industry.

Pro-Control produces solutions for in-situ chemical process control in industrial manufacturing.

BreathTech is advancing a breath analysis platform to detect volatile organic compounds (VOCs) associated with infections and critical health conditions.

EN-SCAN, Inc. delivers portable, ruggedized environmental testing solutions that integrate gas chromatography and mass spectrometry for use in challenging field environments.





Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.astrotechcorp.com.

