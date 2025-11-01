Former CIA Officer Buck Sexton Pulls Back the Curtain on “Manhattan II”

Washington, D.C., Nov. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CIA counter-terrorism officer Buck Sexton says the public has only seen the surface of what’s happening inside Washington.

In a newly released interview, Sexton revealed what he describes as “the most important and secretive national project since the original Manhattan Project” — a coordinated plan he’s calling “Manhattan II”, designed to secure U.S. dominance in Artificial Superintelligence (ASI).

Behind the scenes, Sexton says, Trump’s top cabinet members and defense advisors have been quietly meeting aimed at countering China’s rapid advances in next-generation AI systems.

“Trump and his closest insiders were holding closed-door meetings… laying the groundwork for a bold new initiative.”

The Intelligence Inside the Initiative

As a former CIA officer who once briefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War, Sexton’s insight carries unique credibility. He says the administration’s focus was sharpened by direct warnings from America’s intelligence community: if China achieved Artificial Superintelligence first, it could control the global economy — and the future of warfare.

According to Sexton, his communications with officials like Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and David Sacks revealed an unmistakable sense of alarm. “From my conversations – with Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, David Sacks, and Trump himself… There is zero time to waste. China is right on our heels. And if we don’t act fast… we lose.”

Reversing Course

That urgency, Sexton says, explains why Trump moved immediately to dismantle restrictions placed on AI research under the previous administration.

“On literally day one of his new term… Trump ripped Biden’s Executive Order 14110 to shreds… and launched his own new one.”

The new directive, Sexton adds, empowered researchers and defense contractors to build at full speed, launching a program he estimates will inject an estimated $2.2 trillion into the U.S. economy over the next decade.

Manhattan II, he says, will expand America’s semiconductor capacity, construct national-scale AI infrastructure, and fund the development of AI-driven defense systems — including what insiders call “The Golden Dome,” an automated missile shield capable of neutralizing hypersonic and nuclear threats before impact.

A Race America Can’t Afford to Lose

Sexton warns that the race for Artificial Superintelligence is not theoretical — it’s already unfolding in real time.

“China has the capacity to build 500,000 of these AI-powered drones per month. Some reports suggest they already have over a million of them.”

He argues that “Manhattan II” is the country’s best hope to maintain its technological and military edge before China achieves a permanent lead.

“This new AI race is our last chance to reclaim it. To put America back in the lead. To build our future, not give it away… or beg for it.”

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer who “personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War.” He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”

Today, Sexton leverages his intelligence background and high-level Washington access to report on the technological and geopolitical forces shaping America’s future.