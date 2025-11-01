Buck Sexton, Former CIA Officer, Reveals “Manhattan II”

Washington, D.C., Nov. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a newly released interview, former CIA officer Buck Sexton unveiled what he calls “Manhattan II” — Americans poised to benefit from the massive economic wave building behind the initiative.

Sexton compares the government’s shift into Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) to the original Manhattan Project that changed the course of World War II — and created enormous prosperity in its wake.

“The first Manhattan Project minted millionaires… I believe we’re about to see that again with what I’m calling ‘Manhattan 2.’”

A $2.2 Trillion Blueprint for Innovation

At the heart of Manhattan II lies an ambitious plan to rebuild America’s technological foundation — an effort Sexton says is “already being mapped out across multiple agencies.”

He outlined the projected allocations with remarkable specificity:

$500 billion for AI infrastructure and data networks



$280 billion for domestic semiconductor manufacturing



$175 billion for an AI-driven defense shield



$1.4 trillion for energy innovation



“All told,” Sexton said, “that’s an estimated $2.2 trillion in targeted government investment in the coming decade – not speculation, not wishful thinking.”

According to Sexton, these billions will flow into companies developing the tools, software, and energy systems needed to power Artificial Superintelligence — and those who get in early could see life-changing gains over the next two decades.

A Historic Turning Point

Sexton attributes the initiative’s momentum to a single decisive move by President Trump.

“On literally day one of his new term… Trump ripped Biden’s Executive Order 14110 to shreds… and launched his own new one.”

That order removed what Sexton called “handcuffs” on AI research and ignited a technological renaissance. The result: a new national focus on Artificial Superintelligence — the next leap beyond machine learning and automation into self-directing, self-improving intelligence systems capable of transforming industries from energy to defense.

Sexton believes the scale of change mirrors the 1940s moment when atomic science and industrial production lifted America into an unmatched era of power and prosperity. “The stakes literally couldn’t be higher,” he warned.

The Race for Artificial Superintelligence

Behind the economic opportunity lies a strategic imperative. China is rapidly advancing in AI-powered weaponry and autonomous systems, Sexton says, producing drones and missile platforms at an unprecedented pace.

“China has the capacity to build 500,000 of these AI-powered drones per month. Some reports suggest they already have over a million of them.”

That threat has become the catalyst for massive U.S. investment — what Sexton calls a “wartime mobilization of capital and innovation” to ensure the United States remains the leader in Artificial Superintelligence.

“This new AI race is our last chance to reclaim it. To put America back in the lead. To build our future, not give it away… or beg for it.”

“Manhattan II”

Sexton says those who understand the scale of what’s coming — from AI-driven energy and defense systems to domestic semiconductor production — could stand at the center of the largest transfer of wealth in a generation. “This is the moment that creates new industries out of thin air — and fortunes with them,” he said.

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer who “personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War.” He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”

Today, Sexton draws on his national-security experience and Washington access to uncover the intelligence, technology, and economic forces reshaping America’s future.