ThinkCareBelieve: Week 41 of Trump's Golden America

WASHINGTON, Nov. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkCareBelieve has published an article on Week 41 of America under the leadership of President Trump. I don't know that we can fully grasp the magnitude of what happened this week. President Trump's Asian Peace Tour, on behalf of the American People has been unprecedented in strengthening friendships and establishing new partnerships, while charting out pathways to our brightest future. Yes there will be the usual negative spin, but America, by the efforts of our great leader, has secured some of the most lucrative and world changing agreements that will change our world into something much, much better. President Trump just flung the door to new technologies wide open. He secured the brightest future for our farmers, starting immediately. The quality and amount of resources is going through the roof. These weren't just deals that were frame-worked and inked, they are pathways to hope and promise, uniting the world in Peace and excitement for new growth for all. The new technologies that will be created from all this will launch us into the Golden Age, with solid terms of dignity, respect and honor.

One day, we will be asked what it was like to live through this incredible time. Do yourself a favor and jot down a few sentences on what it is like to live in this transition now. It will be an enduring legacy for your Grandchildren.

ThinkCareBelieve’s article shows just how President Trump, on his trip, secured ~$100Billion+ in immediate purchases, $900Billion+ in investments from Japan/SK alone, and supply chains while enforcing reciprocity via tariff triggers. The Thailand and Cambodia Peace Treaty enabled many more trade deals regionally. President Trump says that this is only the beginning and that Trillions will be coming back to the United States. And POTUS was given the incredible gift of 150 cherry trees to be planted in Washington DC for America's 250th Birthday Celebration next year. Here is an AI summary of the trade deals secured on President Trump's 2025 Asian Peace Tour:

The article lists which Trade Deals were signed during President Trump's Asian Tour. The tour focused on Southeast Asia (via ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia), Japan, and South Korea, culminating in a meeting with China's Xi Jinping in Busan, SK. Below is a bullet-point summary of signed agreements only from this period (excluding prior frameworks or MOUs). These emphasize tariff relief, investments, market access, and supply chain diversification, totaling ~$1.5T+ in commitments.

Malaysia (Signed Oct. 26) Reciprocal Trade Deal: Preferential US market access for Malaysian chemicals, machinery, vehicles, and agriculture; Malaysia pledges $70B investment in US over 10 years; maintains 19% US tariff rate with phased reductions for compliance; includes critical minerals cooperation for rare earth refining.

Cambodia (Signed Oct. 26) Reciprocal Trade Deal: Removes barriers for US exports; preferential access for US agriculture and goods; maintains 19% US tariff rate; tied to border peace with Thailand; includes critical minerals MOU for supply chain diversification.

Thailand (Signed Oct. 26) Reciprocal Trade Deal: Preferential US market access for Thai agriculture and goods; Thailand commits to $18.8B purchase of 80 US Boeing planes; maintains 19% US tariff rate; linked to Cambodia peace accords.

Vietnam (Signed Oct. 27) Bilateral Trade Agreement: Increases US purchases of Vietnamese goods; preferential access for US exports (e.g., agriculture, energy); exempts from 20% US tariffs in exchange for market openings and anti-dumping commitments.

Japan (Signed Oct. 27-28) $550B Investment and Trade Framework: Finalized $332B in US energy (reactors, LNG, power equipment), $75B in AI infrastructure, $45B in electronics/supply chains, $5B in critical minerals, and $1.45B in manufacturing/logistics; opens Japanese market to US autos (no extra testing) and rice; sets 15% baseline US tariff; includes critical minerals agreement and MOUs on shipbuilding, AI/6G, biotech, and customs.

South Korea (Signed Oct. 29) $350B Trade and Investment Deal: $200B Korean investment in US (energy, autos), $150B in US shipbuilding; purchase of 103 Boeing planes; reduces US auto tariffs from 25% to 15%; includes aviation deals (Boeing/GE) and LNG/energy commitments.

(Signed Oct. 29) $350B Trade and Investment Deal: $200B Korean investment in US (energy, autos), $150B in US shipbuilding; purchase of 103 Boeing planes; reduces US auto tariffs from 25% to 15%; includes aviation deals (Boeing/GE) and LNG/energy commitments. China (Signed Oct. 30) One-Year Trade Truce Agreement: Reduces US tariffs on Chinese goods from 57% to 47% (halves 20% fentanyl-related levy to 10%); China commits to 12M metric tons US soybeans in 2025 (25M annually for 3 years), energy purchases, and fentanyl crackdown; 1-year pause on Chinese rare earth export controls; addresses Section 301 levies; TikTok US ownership approved for implementation.



In ThinkCareBelieve’s article, the U.S. economy continues to show signs of steady improvement and economists are coming around to the importance of tariffs saying they thought there would be global retaliation, but there hasn't been. The government shutdown continues to affect workers on account of Congress not being able to reach an agreement to fund the government and now SNAP appears to be without funding. President Trump says he may have a solution by anonymous donor, but we will see if it is needed. Hurricane Melissa has devastated the country of Jamaica and President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador has sent 3 Humanitarian Aid planes and the U.S. has sent Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to help.

The article explains how the FBI is continuing Operation Summer Heat and many other Joint Task Force Operations to arrest violent criminals, traffickers, and predators. Missing, exploited and abused children are being found and saved. The crime cleanup in major cities continues with their efforts to eradicate terrorism whether it be foreign or domestic. Investigations expanded sharply this week. Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is reportedly being investigated for funding foreign governments possibly violating IRS laws. ODNI released a Russian report on Hillary Clinton this week that revealed many secrets around the 2016 election. The GEC, Global Engagement Center, was dismantled this week by the State Department in an effort to end censorship. All in all, the Weaponization of the U.S. government by Obama/Biden's DoJ became even more clear this week. “Arctic Frost was the vehicle by which FBI Agents and DOJ Prosecutors could improperly investigate investigate the entire Republican apparatus,” said Senator Chuck Grassley during his Press Conference on how over 400 Republicans were the subject of over 197 subpoenas, which targeted the Biden administration’s enemies, including many Republican Senators through then U.S. Attorney General Jack Smith. They targeted President Trump's donors too. The documents have been fully disclosed to the public and you can find them here. President Trump has called for the imprisonment of Jack Smith for illegally targeting himself and Republicans.

The article shows that several speed boats loaded with drugs, headed for the U.S. were blown up this week. SecWar Hegseth announced that "the Western Hemisphere is no longer a safe haven for narco-terrorists bringing drugs to our shores to poison Americans." Homeland Security announced operations being conducted in Indiana by telling us about 4 illegal alien criminals and repeat offenders that are now off the streets. These are just 4 of many, and 146 illegal immigrant truck drivers were arrested in an Indiana crackdown. New bombshell numbers are that 1.6 million illegal immigrants have voluntarily left the U.S. and another 500,000 have been deported in under 10 months. President Trump has set a refugee admissions cap at 7,500 for 2026, the lowest on record.

ThinkCareBelieve’s article has President Trump’s announcements of his becoming increasingly concerned about the country of Nigeria's persecution of Christians. "Thousands of Christians are being killed. Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter. I am hereby making Niger a "COUNTRY OF PARTICULAR CONCERN" Then announced that the U.S. is ready to save the "Great Christian population around the World" and later ordered the Department of War to begin preparing for military action in Nigeria. "If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing,' to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities."

The article has a message posted by Representative Anna Paulina Luna warning parents about a dangerous online network known as "764" that uses encrypted apps to approach children online and lure them into engaging in inappropriate activity. We will be hearing more about crimes against children. Laws need to be changed with stricter penalties to deter anyone from even thinking about harming our children. Take a stand against problem laws: We have to stop the revolving door for criminal predators that is our legal system. It has become clear that Lawmakers need to stop protecting those who harm our children. Please take a stand and speak out and urge Representatives to fix those problem laws and protect children better. We must take a stand against letting predators go free to reoffend. Please call your Representatives and close up loopholes in the laws. We must stand up for the protection of our children.

The article has a plea by ThinkCareBeleive urging readers to support Law Enforcement Operations that are tracking down, finding and rescuing the missing children. Rescue operations are going on right now, and they are not slowing down for the government shutdown, in fact they are increasing. Stand up for the protection of children. We must become fierce in the face those who wish to prey on kids. Children deserve to grow up in safe communities. Thank you to the men and women who are putting their lives on the line catching child predators and traffickers. We must not stay silent. Call your Representatives and tell them you want them to assist these rescue operations. Those children were smuggled into our country through the open borders. They were sold into trafficking and slavery. They don't deserve to be forgotten or ignored.

Also in ThinkCareBelieve’s article, is the popular topic of White House Renovations. President Trump recently posted pictures of the Refurbished Lincoln Bathroom in the White House, all done with highly polished, statuary marble. The results are remarkable! Also announced this week, there will be a new Statue of Liberty coming from the French sculpture studio Atelier Missor, run by brothers Missor and Massoud Movahed. They unveiled a scale model of “The Guardian of Liberty,” a proposed monumental titanium statue depicting a muscular male figure (inspired by the Greek Titan Atlas) lifting a globe to symbolize freedom and progress.

The article has information about the groundbreaking report by the McCullough Foundation with an authoritative analysis of more than 300 studies provides the most comprehensive synthesis to date on the possible causes of autism. The full report is here. it was found that vaccination was the dominant risk factor for Autism Spectrum Disorder. Finally, parents of children with autism have some definitive answers. The article also covers Dr. Oz’s announcement with some shocking information that, based on the initial set of audits, more than $1Billion of taxpayer money went for health insurance for illegal immigrants. Dr. Oz says that his team is clawing that money back for the American taxpayers.

The article has the incredible announcement of a completely unprecedented global collaboration between 2 countries. First Lady Melania Trump and the Republic of Korea have made a shared commitment by first spouses of heads of governments around the world to empower children through the promotion of technology, innovation, and education. "Developed by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy in coordination with the Office of the First Lady, and signed during President Donald J. Trump’s visit to Asia, the U.S.-Korea Technology Prosperity Deal formalizes cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technology. The tech deal includes language reflecting the First Lady’s global initiative, which promotes the responsible use of advanced technology to support children, educators, and parents while protecting youth from online dangers."

As Week 41 of the Trump 2.0 presidency rolls out, it is clear, We The People of the United States are making vital connections to become We The People of a Global Family. Take a moment and give thanks for being here during this time right now. Yes it may be a little unsettling to be moving at such a rapid pace, but our future is bright, and there are opportunities opening up for all of us.

