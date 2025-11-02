Restoration Expert Peyton Cripe of Goshen, IN, Breaks Down the Water Damage Restoration Process for HelloNation

GOSHEN, Ind., Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What happens after a home or business experiences serious water damage? That question is answered in a HelloNation article , where Peyton Cripe of Terry’s Cleaning & Restoration explains the key steps that make up the water damage restoration process. The feature details how timely action, professional assessment, and proper equipment work together to restore safety, structure, and cleanliness after an unexpected water event.

The HelloNation article begins by emphasizing that water damage can strike suddenly and requires immediate attention. Whether caused by a burst pipe, roof leak, or flooding, property owners must act quickly to minimize both visible and hidden damage. According to Cripe, the restoration process starts with locating and stopping the water source. No progress can be made until this step is complete, ensuring that additional water does not enter the affected areas.

Once the source has been controlled, professionals use advanced detection tools to assess how far the water has spread. This evaluation helps determine what materials are salvageable and what needs replacement. Because water can seep behind walls and under flooring, moisture mapping plays an essential role in preventing long-term structural problems. Addressing these hidden areas early makes the rest of the restoration process more effective.

After the assessment, the focus shifts to water removal. Using high-powered extraction equipment, technicians remove standing water to prevent further deterioration of surfaces like drywall, carpeting, and subflooring. Prompt water removal helps reduce the chance of swelling, warping, or other damage that can worsen over time. Once extraction is complete, industrial air movers and dehumidifiers are positioned to begin the drying phase. These machines reduce humidity and pull trapped moisture from structural materials, helping to stabilize the environment.

The drying stage is followed by cleaning and sanitization. Standing water and moisture can introduce bacteria or contaminants, especially if the source involved flooding or wastewater. To restore a clean and safe space, professionals apply antimicrobial treatments to affected surfaces. These treatments eliminate harmful microorganisms and prevent the growth of mold or mildew. In some cases, odor removal is also performed to restore indoor air quality and make the space comfortable again.

Once drying and cleaning are complete, repairs begin. The HelloNation article outlines that restoration can range from minor touch-ups to major reconstruction, depending on the severity of the water damage. Technicians may replace drywall, repaint walls, reinstall flooring, or rebuild damaged sections entirely. Each repair is intended to restore both the appearance and integrity of the property, returning it to pre-damage condition.

Cripe emphasizes that professional handling is critical throughout the entire restoration process. Delaying cleanup can cause secondary issues, such as mold development or hidden rot, which are much more costly to resolve. Skilled technicians use industry-standard equipment, including powerful dehumidifiers, air movers, and moisture meters, to ensure that the structure is thoroughly dried and stabilized before any reconstruction takes place.

The article also points out that the use of antimicrobial treatments during cleaning provides long-term protection for occupants. This step not only removes bacteria but also safeguards against future contamination, particularly in areas exposed to standing water. Combining these safety measures with precision water removal and drying ensures a clean and stable environment once the work is complete.

According to Cripe, successful recovery from water damage relies on timing and technique. Quick response, combined with professional-grade drying and disinfection, prevents problems from spreading or recurring. The restoration process is not just about visible repairs; it’s about ensuring the home or business is structurally sound, free from contaminants, and fully safe to occupy again.

For property owners, understanding what happens during the water damage restoration process can reduce stress and improve results. The HelloNation feature reminds readers that hiring trained restoration experts helps prevent avoidable mistakes and ensures the job is completed efficiently. From initial water removal to final repairs, each phase is designed to protect both the property and the people who depend on it.

The article, What to Know About the Water Damage Restoration Process , features insights from Peyton Cripe of Terry’s Cleaning & Restoration, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3d10fb95-2af1-4ac1-8bec-bc2f4fbb596e