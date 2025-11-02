Buck Sexton Warns: “America’s Next Wealth Boom Has Already Begun” 

Washington, D.C., Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former CIA officer and national security analyst Buck Sexton says a quiet revolution is underway inside the American economy.

In a newly released interview, Sexton detailed how what he’s calling “Manhattan II,” is triggering a wave of innovation and investment not seen since the post-World War II industrial boom.

“The first Manhattan Project minted millionaires,” Sexton said. “I believe we’re about to see that again with what I’m calling ‘Manhattan 2.’”

A New Era of American Wealth and Power

Sexton says Manhattan II represents more than a defense project — it’s an all-encompassing plan to rebuild U.S. infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology leadership.

“It triggered a massive economic boom that reshaped the entire American economy,” he explained, referring to the original 1940s Manhattan Project “All told, that’s an estimated $2.2 trillion in targeted government investment in the coming decade – not speculation, not wishful thinking.”

That spending, Sexton says, will be spread across multiple sectors — from AI infrastructure and semiconductors to energy and defense systems — fueling job creation, new industries, and massive opportunities for private investors.

“I believe we’re going to have AI infrastructure built out on a scale never seen before.”

The Policy Shift That Set It All in Motion

According to Sexton, the economic resurgence began when Trump overturned the previous administration’s restrictive AI policy, removing what he calls the “handcuffs” on American innovation.

“Biden had a real chance to put America far ahead in the Artificial Superintelligence race years ago – but to be blunt… he blew it.”

“On literally day one of his new term… Trump ripped Biden’s Executive Order 14110 to shreds… and launched his own new one.”

That moment, Sexton says, unlocked the flow of capital and unleashed what could be the largest coordinated technological investment in modern history.

The Coming Wave of “Manhattan II”

The effects, Sexton argues, will ripple far beyond Washington and Wall Street.

“This is how new industries are born,” he said. “AI will impact everything — from defense and healthcare to logistics and power. Every company connected to this initiative could see extraordinary gains.”

He points to the first Manhattan Project as precedent: “It didn’t just change warfare; it rebuilt the entire American economy.”

Now, Sexton believes Manhattan II will do the as America reclaims its global economic and technological dominance.

“The stakes literally couldn’t be higher,” Sexton warned.

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer who “personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War.” He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”

Today, Sexton combines his intelligence background and national security expertise to analyze the economic, political, and defense trends shaping America’s future.