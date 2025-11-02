zerohash Secures MiCAR Authorization to Serve European Clients

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash europe announces that it has obtained authorization under the EU’s Markets in Crypto‑Assets Regulation (MiCAR) framework from the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM), enabling the company to offer regulated crypto-asset and stablecoin infrastructure services across the European Economic Area (EEA). zerohash received explicit permission to provide B2B2C embedded crypto and stablecoin services to its customers.

The zerohash group was founded in 2017 and services partners including Interactive Brokers, Morgan Stanley, Franklin Templeton, Securitize, tastytrade, Stripe, Worldpay, Shift4 and Public.com . With the license in place, zerohash europe is positioned to help financial institutions including banks and payment platforms to embed stablecoin transactions and crypto-asset services across Europe. This milestone further reinforces zerohash’s role as the trusted infrastructure partner with its ‘embed-once, scale-globally’ model allowing partners to launch quickly with full regulatory coverage.

“Securing MiCAR authorization is a major step in our mission to make digital assets accessible in a safe, trusted way,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of the zerohash group. “We are excited to continue to accelerate our vision that blockchain technology, which underpins digital assets and stablecoins, will become integral to financial institutions. Today, we expand that possibility into Europe under a harmonized regulatory regime with the infrastructure to support it.”

“Europe’s move to formalize crypto-asset and stablecoin regulations is generating real momentum for widespread adoption,” said Roeland Goldberg, zerohash europe Management Board member. “With regulatory clarity in place, the leading banks, fintechs, and payments platforms are actively exploring stablecoins, tokenization and stablecoin issuance, as well as embedded crypto rails.”

zerohash europe’s platform enables these institutions to integrate crypto and stablecoin products via a single API-first framework. From on-chain transfers, custody and different transactional capabilities zerohash europe handles the complexity of regulation, technology, and compliance so that partners can focus on delivering differentiated client experiences. zerohash europe’s customer crypto-asset custody is provided through a segregated and fully bankruptcy-remote custody trust foundation.

This European license also builds on zerohash’s existing global regulatory and licensing footprint in the U.S., Bermuda, Canada, Australia, and much of Latin America, further reinforcing its capability to scale and serve institutions around the world.

Earlier this year, zerohash accelerated its global momentum by completing a Series D-2 fundraise of $104 million from Interactive Brokers, Morgan Stanley, and others, and announcing new partnerships with Public and Canton Network .

About zerohash

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enables innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization and on/off-ramps.

zerohash has a global regulatory footprint, with regulated entities in the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and other jurisdictions. In the United States, Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Zero Hash Trust Company LLC is chartered by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks as a non-depository trust company. zerohash europe BV is a Dutch AFM licensed EU Crypto Asset Service Provider. For information about our global regulatory footprint, see here .

zerohash has ~200 employees around the globe, with offices in New York, Chicago, North Carolina and Amsterdam.

Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA.