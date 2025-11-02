Former CIA Officer Buck Sexton Reveals America’s Most Powerful Technological Mission

Washington, D.C., Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a newly released interview, former CIA officer and national security analyst Buck Sexton has revealed the inner workings of what he calls “the most important race in human history” — the competition to build the world’s first Artificial Superintelligence, or AI Brain.

Sexton says the initiative — what he calls “Manhattan II” — represents a national effort on par with the original Manhattan Project that ended World War II. Only this time, the goal isn’t atomic power, but digital supremacy .

“Because just like in World War 2… we’re in a global arms race to control a breakthrough technology. And whoever wins this race — controls the world.”

The Vision Behind the AI Shift

Sexton explains that Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) marks the next leap beyond ordinary AI — not simply systems that learn, but systems that think, capable of autonomous reasoning and decision-making.

“Artificial Superintelligence Could Be The Key To America Building The First Fully Autonomous AI Powered Military.”

He warns that the nation that achieves this first will not only dominate militarily but economically — controlling global communications, logistics, finance, and energy through a single, all-knowing computational network.

“Whoever controls this form of AI controls the world.”

According to Sexton, that realization sparked Trump’s immediate push to reverse what he viewed as dangerous restrictions on AI innovation.

Trump’s Executive Order Ignites a Technological Arms Race

Sexton says what he calls Manhattan II began the day President Trump took office.

“On literally day one of his new term… Trump ripped Biden’s Executive Order 14110 to shreds… and launched his own new one.”

That single decision, Sexton explains, removed the bureaucratic barriers that had slowed America’s most advanced research labs and defense programs. “It instantly removed the shackles from America’s AI tech geniuses,” he said.

Within weeks, top U.S. defense contractors, data scientists, and semiconductor firms were pulled into what insiders now refer to as “the AI race” — a competition to create the system that will power the next century.

Inside the $2.2 Trillion Blueprint

Sexton says the project involves massive federal and private-sector collaboration:

“We’re talking about contracts of $500 billion to build out AI infrastructure – the networks, systems, and data processing hubs that AI systems depend on; $280 billion to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing; $175 billion in AI defense shields; and a staggering $1.4 trillion earmarked for energy.”

“All told,” Sexton added, “that’s an estimated $2.2 trillion in targeted government investment in the coming decade – not speculation, not wishful thinking.”

This, he says, isn’t just about machines — it’s about building the neural framework of the next global superpower .

The Global Stakes

Sexton cautions that the United States is not alone in this pursuit. China, he says, has already mobilized its industrial base toward AI militarization at unprecedented scale.

“China has the capacity to build 500,000 of these AI-powered drones per month. Some reports suggest they already have over a million of them.”

If China wins the race to Artificial Superintelligence, Sexton warns, the balance of power will shift permanently. “If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

The Future Is Being Built Now

Sexton believes Manhattan II will determine whether America leads or falls behind in the next technological age.

“This new AI race is our last chance to reclaim it. To put America back in the lead. To build our future, not give it away… or beg for it.”

He calls it “the race to build the AI Brain” — a contest not for profit or politics, but for civilization’s future.

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer who “personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War.” He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”

Today, Sexton leverages his intelligence background and Washington network to uncover how defense, technology, and economic forces are shaping the next era of American power.