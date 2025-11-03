Faraday Future Appoints Chris Nixon Cox as Global Strategic Advisor to Accelerate Global Expansion of “EAI + Crypto” Strategy

Mr. Cox will strengthen global investor relations, government affairs, and industrial partnerships and will join the planned FFAI Global Strategic Advisory Council.



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future,” “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced a global strategic advisory agreement with Chris Nixon Cox, Board Member of the Richard Nixon Foundation and grandson of the 37th President of the United States, Richard Nixon. Mr. Cox will serve as a senior advisor for global investor relations, government affairs, and industrial cooperation, supporting the accelerated international deployment of FF’s “EAI + Crypto” Dual-Flywheel and Dual-Bridge strategy.

In this role, Mr. Cox will introduce potential global strategic investors, enhance government engagement and policy communications, and expand cross-border industrial cooperation on behalf of FF. He will also join the FFAI Global Strategic Advisory Council, which FF plans to establish.

“I’m excited to take on this role with a company that is not only expanding its global automotive footprint but also pioneering in crypto and web3, marking an important turning point in FF’s development,” said Mr. Cox. “My experience in global capital markets and sustainable technologies can help drive the Company’s strategic growth at this pivotal stage.”

“As we accelerate the global deployment of our ‘EAI + Crypto’ Dual-Flywheel and Dual-Bridge strategy, strengthening access to top-tier investors, government relationships, and international industrial cooperation is mission-critical,” said YT Jia, Founder and Global Co-CEO of Faraday Future. “We’re pleased to welcome Chris. His cross-sector influence and expertise in capital markets, public policy, and regulatory affairs will be highly valuable at this inflection point in FF’s international expansion and AI-driven transformation.”

About Chris Nixon Cox

Mr. Cox is a leader in both the public and private sectors. He serves on the Board of the Richard Nixon Foundation and is CEO of Lightswitch Capital, an investment firm primarily focused on the biotechnology sector. Previously, Mr. Cox worked at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP in New York, advising major private equity clients on mergers and acquisitions, and he served as New York State Executive Director for Senator John McCain’s 2008 U.S. Presidential campaign. He holds a B.A. in Politics from Princeton University, a J.D. from NYU School of Law, and a Finance Certificate from NYU Stern School of Business. He resides in New York.

ABOUT FARADAY FUTURE

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. FF is committed to redefining mobility through AI innovation. Join us in shaping the future of intelligent transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/

