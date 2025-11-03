How Real Estate Experts Jana Bantz and Lisa Maynor of Summerville, SC Explain How to Navigate the Real Estate Market in Today’s Economy for HelloNation

SUMMERVILLE, S.C., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should home buyers and home sellers focus on in today’s changing housing market? According to a HelloNation article , understanding how local market factors differ from national trends is essential for anyone navigating the Summerville real estate landscape.

In Summerville, home prices have held steady even as the pace of sales has cooled from the rapid growth of previous years. The Charleston housing market, which includes Summerville, continues to attract steady demand from both local families and newcomers. Rather than a downturn, experts describe today’s conditions as a healthy rebalancing. The number of homes for sale is lower, but the buyers who remain are serious and selective, rewarding preparation and realistic pricing.

The article explains that higher interest rates, influenced by Federal Reserve policies, remain a key challenge for home buyers. These higher borrowing costs have reduced purchasing power, making it harder for some to afford the same level of home as before. Yet, the slowdown in competition means fewer multiple offers, allowing buyers to take more time with each decision. This shift gives them the ability to schedule a home inspection, carefully explore mortgage options, and compare properties without rushing into a purchase price they might later regret.

For Realtors Jana Bantz and Lisa Maynor of Jana Bantz & Associates, success in Summerville real estate depends on clarity and preparation. They emphasize that local factors often differ from national headlines. The Charleston housing market continues to benefit from strong job growth, quality schools, and a lifestyle that consistently draws new residents. These fundamentals help stabilize home prices even as the pace of transactions adjusts. According to their insights, buyers and sellers who understand local real estate trends can make better, more confident decisions.

For home sellers, careful preparation is more valuable than ever. The HelloNation article highlights how small steps, such as improving curb appeal, making minor updates, and staging, can significantly influence the final home sale. Pricing, however, remains the most critical factor. An overpriced home may sit on the market for weeks, while one priced near its median sale price often attracts serious, qualified interest. Cash offers are less common today, but prequalified buyers remain active, and flexible negotiation terms—such as adjusted closing costs or move-in dates—can help complete deals smoothly.

The role of a real estate agent has become increasingly strategic in this balanced environment. Local agents, especially those who understand the dynamics of Summerville real estate, can help clients interpret market data and set realistic expectations. They can identify actual value in homes for sale and guide both home buyers and home sellers through complex decisions, from managing mortgage rates to handling inspections. These agents also know when to recommend consulting a real estate attorney to ensure all documentation is accurate and compliant with state regulations.

Mortgage rates continue to shape buyer behavior in the Charleston housing market. Some home buyers are exploring adjustable-rate or temporary buydown mortgage loans to ease early payments. Others are downsizing or choosing different neighborhoods to maintain affordability. These actions show that the market is flexible rather than stagnant. According to the National Association of Realtors, while sales volume has slowed nationally, steady movement continues in the Summerville and Charleston areas, especially among retirees and local families.

The article underscores that understanding the financial details can prevent many of the common obstacles buyers and sellers face. Knowing closing costs in advance, conducting a detailed home inspection, and communicating clearly throughout the process all contribute to smoother outcomes. For buyers, patience can now be an advantage, while sellers who prepare thoughtfully can still achieve strong results even without a surge of multiple offers.

Property inventory is expected to remain tight through the coming year, supporting stable home prices. Builders in the Charleston housing market are proceeding cautiously, balancing new construction with realistic buyer demand. Most real estate activity now comes from existing homeowners adjusting to new life stages, whether they are buying a home for the first time, selling a home to downsize, or reinvesting locally. This steady, sustainable movement is helping to maintain a healthy balance between supply and demand.

Throughout the piece, Jana Bantz and Lisa Maynor stress that clear communication and accurate data are key advantages. Reliable information about comparable homes for sale and up-to-date real estate trends allows both sides to negotiate confidently. As mortgage rates remain elevated, understanding one’s actual purchasing power can help buyers avoid disappointment later. Sellers, meanwhile, benefit from setting realistic expectations and partnering with a real estate agent who knows how to position their property in the current climate.

The local outlook for Summerville real estate remains positive. Employment growth, quality of life, and a stable property inventory continue to support healthy transactions. While national trends highlight uncertainty, the Charleston housing market reflects balance and opportunity. Buyers and sellers who approach this environment with practical expectations and trusted guidance are well-positioned to succeed.

Summerville Real Estate Trends: What Buyers and Sellers Should Know Now features insights from Jana Bantz and Lisa Maynor, Real Estate Experts of Summerville, South Carolina, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

HelloNation Staff

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a830519-c47a-4454-8483-956089661cf2