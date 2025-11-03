Accounting Software Market to Reach USD 29.38 Billion by 2033, Driven by Growing Adoption of Cloud and AI-Integrated Financial Solutions | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Accounting Software Market Size was valued at USD 15.23 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 29.38 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 8.60% over 2026-2033.

The growing use of cloud-based solutions that offer real-time financial tracking, device accessibility, and cost effectiveness for businesses of all sizes is the main factor propelling the growth of the accounting software market.





The U.S. Accounting Software Market size was USD 3.84 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 7.19 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.21% over 2026-2033.

Widespread cloud use, automation made possible by AI, and integration with enterprise systems are the main factors propelling the growth of the U.S. industry. Companies are depending more and more on scalable solutions, regulatory compliance, and real-time financial information, which strengthens the nation's position as a leader in the expansion of international markets.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, in 2025, Software Led the Market with a Share of 70.24%, while Services is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 10.04%

Software segment holds the largest market share owing to comprehensive functionality offered by the software that include tax management, invoicing, payroll, and financial reporting, which reduce time-consuming core accounting functions for small and large enterprises. The services segment is growing the fastest, due to increasing demand for implementation, customization, training, and support to help ensure smooth software adoption.

By Enterprise Size, in 2025, Large Enterprises Segment Held the Largest Share of 64.06%; Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 11.24%

Large enterprises dominate the segment since large organizations with massive financial capital adequately fund the costs to buy advanced ERP-integrated accounting software packages assisting diverse and complex operational activities. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the fastest-growing segment of the market as inexpensive cloud-based accounting platforms drive stronger adoption rates.

By Type, in 2025, ERP Segment Led the Market with Share of 42.50%, while Custom Accounting Software is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 10.14%

ERP solutions lead the market due to its capable of integrating accounting with core business functions such as supply chain, HR, and CRM and offers the enterprises with complete financial visibility and operational efficiency. The custom accounting software is the fastest growing segment due to demand from businesses targeting specialized requirements in workflows, compliance and unique industry requirements.

By End-Use Industry, in 2025, BFSI Segment Dominated with a Share of 28.64%, while IT & Telecommunication is the Fastest-growing Segment with a CAGR of 11.84%

BFSI segment held the largest share of the Accounting Software Market owing to its complex financial operations, high transaction volumes, and needs for stringent regulatory compliance. IT & Telecommunication section is expected to the most encouraging segment due to increasing speed of digitalisation of work, rising subscription led revenue models, and the ability of companies to track their financials in real-time across many projects and locations.

Regional Analysis:

The accounting software market in North America held the largest share 34.96% in 2025, owing to higher digital adoption, matured IT development environment and also the demand for the Financial Corporate Function to have been served with Cloud and AI-enabled functions.

With a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.95%, the accounting software market is expected to grow at the quickest rate in Asia Pacific due to reasons like increased digitalization, SMEs' increased adoption, and a strong demand for information about cloud-based and AI-enabled financial solutions.

Key Players:

Intuit Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

The Sage Group plc

Xero Ltd.

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

FreshBooks

Wave Financial Inc.

MYOB Group Pty Ltd.

Infor Inc.

Epicor Software Corporation

Unit4 N.V.

Patriot Software Company, LLC

Odoo SA

Saasu Pty Ltd.

Red Wing Software, Inc.

Reckon Limited

Workday

Tipalti

Accounting Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 15.23 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 29.38 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.60 % From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Software, Services)

• By Enterprise Size (Large, Small & Medium)

• By Type (Spreadsheets, ERP, Custom Accounting Software, Tax Management Software)

• By End-Use Industry (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Government & Public Sector, Automotive, Retail & Consumer Goods, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Construction & Real Estate, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

In July 2025 , Intuit Inc. launched Agentic AI experiences and financial management capabilities for its Enterprise Suite, enhancing mid-market business growth through automated workflows and data-driven decision-making.

, Intuit Inc. launched Agentic AI experiences and financial management capabilities for its Enterprise Suite, enhancing mid-market business growth through automated workflows and data-driven decision-making. In March 2025, Oracle launched AI Agent Studio for Fusion Applications, providing tools for creating, deploying, and managing AI agents across enterprises.

