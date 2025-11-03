Verizon to redeem debt securities on December 16, 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (“Verizon”) (NYSE, NASDAQ: VZ) today announced that it will redeem the following notes on December 16, 2025 (the “Redemption Date”):

I.D. Number Title of Security Amount

to be Redeemed Principal Amount

Outstanding CUSIP: 92343V GG3

ISIN: US92343VGG32

Common Code: 232146087 1.450% Notes due March 20, 2026 (the “Notes due 2026”) $825,833,000 $825,833,000 CUSIP: 92343V DY7

ISIN: US92343VDY74

Common Code: 158300761 4.125% Notes due March 16, 2027 (the “4.125% Notes due 2027”) $606,992,000 $2,356,992,000 CUSIP: 92343V FF6

ISIN: US92343VFF67

Common Code: 212219738 3.000% Notes due March 22, 2027 (the “3.000% Notes due 2027”) $463,008,000 $463,008,000



The redemption price for the Notes due 2026 will be equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the Notes due 2026 being redeemed, or (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the Notes due 2026 being redeemed (exclusive of interest accrued to the Redemption Date), assuming for such purpose that the Notes due 2026 matured on February 20, 2026, discounted to the Redemption Date on a semiannual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate (as defined in the Notes due 2026) plus 15 basis points (the “Notes due 2026 Redemption Price”), plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount being redeemed to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. The Notes due 2026 Redemption Price will be calculated in accordance with the terms of the Notes due 2026 on the third Business Day (as defined in the Notes due 2026) preceding the Redemption Date.

The redemption price for the 4.125% Notes due 2027 will be equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the 4.125% Notes due 2027 being redeemed, or (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the 4.125% Notes due 2027 being redeemed (exclusive of interest accrued to the Redemption Date), discounted to the Redemption Date on a semiannual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate (as defined in the 4.125% Notes due 2027) plus 25 basis points (the “4.125% Notes due 2027 Redemption Price”), plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount being redeemed to the Redemption Date. The 4.125% Notes due 2027 Redemption Price will be calculated in accordance with the terms of the 4.125% Notes due 2027 on the third Business Day (as defined in the 4.125% Notes due 2027) preceding the Redemption Date. The 4.125% Notes due 2027 to be redeemed will be selected in accordance with the terms of the indenture governing the 4.125% Notes due 2027 and the applicable procedures of The Depositary Trust Company.

The redemption price for the 3.000% Notes due 2027 will be equal to the greater of (i) 100% of the principal amount of the 3.000% Notes due 2027 being redeemed, or (ii) the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the 3.000% Notes due 2027 being redeemed (exclusive of interest accrued to the Redemption Date), assuming for such purpose that the 3.000% Notes due 2027 matured on January 22, 2027, discounted to the Redemption Date on a semiannual basis (assuming a 360-day year consisting of twelve 30-day months) at the Treasury Rate (as defined in the 3.000% Notes due 2027) plus 35 basis points (the “3.000% Notes due 2027 Redemption Price”), plus, in either case, accrued and unpaid interest on the principal amount being redeemed to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. The 3.000% Notes due 2027 Redemption Price will be calculated in accordance with the terms of the 3.000% Notes due 2027 on the third Business Day (as defined in the 3.000% Notes due 2027) preceding the Redemption Date.

Questions relating to the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to the paying agent: U.S. Bank Trust Company, Trust Company, National Association, 333 Thornall Street, Edison, New Jersey 08837, United States of America, or via telephone at 1-800-934-6802.

Media contact:

Katie Magnotta

katie.magnotta@verizon.com

201-602-9235