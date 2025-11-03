The Executive Order That Changed Everything: Former CIA Officer Buck Sexton Reveals the Moment America’s AI Future Was Rewritten

Washington, D.C., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to former CIA officer Buck Sexton, one document — just a few pages long — quietly rewired the future of America’s economy, military, and technological dominance.

In a newly released interview, Sexton calls it “The Executive Order That Changed Everything.”

“On literally day one of his new term… Trump ripped Biden’s Executive Order 14110 to shreds… and launched his own new one.”

That single move, Sexton says, became the launch point for what he calls the “Manhattan II” — an estimated multi-trillion-dollar Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) initiative that could define the next century of global power.

How One Order Ignited America’s Technological Revival

Sexton explains that under the previous administration, a sweeping set of regulations had slowed AI progress and driven innovation overseas.

“Biden had a real chance to put America far ahead in the Artificial Superintelligence race years ago – but to be blunt… he blew it. Screwed it up royally by issuing one of the worst Executive Orders in American history.”

Those rules, Sexton says, “put [America’s] top AI scientists and developers in handcuffs with an endless list of ridiculous rules and regulations.”

The consequences were immediate: U.S. companies fell behind, and China gained ground in critical areas of AI research, energy computing, and autonomous defense.

Trump’s first Executive Order upon returning to office reversed that trend overnight. It didn’t just lift restrictions — it authorized full-scale mobilization. “It instantly removed the shackles from America’s AI tech geniuses… and gave the U.S. the greenlight to launch what I call ‘Manhattan 2.’”

The $2.2 Trillion Manhattan II Plan

With that single act, Trump set in motion what Sexton describes as a national technology renaissance.

“I expect this project to go into overdrive sooner than later... with a handful of brilliant AI firms each getting potential billions into their coffers to win this thing once and for all. An estimated $2.2 trillion overall… a massive total.”

That money, Sexton says, will flow into every level of America’s industrial and defense complex — rebuilding AI infrastructure, expanding semiconductor production, and creating entirely new defense systems powered by Artificial Superintelligence.

“We’re talking about contracts of $500 billion to build out AI infrastructure… $280 billion for domestic semiconductor manufacturing… $175 billion in AI defense shields… and a staggering $1.4 trillion earmarked for energy.”

Undoing the Damage — and Restoring American Power

For Sexton, Manhattan II represents more than technological progress — it’s a course correction for national strength.

“This new AI race is our last chance to reclaim it. To put America back in the lead. To build our future, not give it away… or beg for it.”

He warns that without Trump’s decisive reversal, the U.S. would have ceded control of the next century’s most important resource: Artificial Superintelligence.

“If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

Instead, Sexton says, Trump’s first Executive Order “unleashed the most ambitious American technology program in history — a true Manhattan Project for the 21st century.”

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer who “personally debriefed President George W. Bush during the Iraq War.” He was also “hand-picked to replace the late great Rush Limbaugh as the co-host of America’s highest-rated radio program with over 15 million followers.”

Today, Sexton draws on his national security background and access to Washington insiders to uncover how policy decisions, defense spending, and Artificial Superintelligence are reshaping America’s future.