“Manhattan 2” Unveiled in Recent Presentation: Former CIA Officer Warns America Is Entering a New Race for Global Power

Washington, D.C., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While media outlets continue to focus on tariffs, Middle East tensions, and daily political battles, a far more consequential shift is underway in Washington — one insiders say could redefine American power for the next generation.

According to a recent presentation from former CIA officer and national security analyst Buck Sexton, recent high-level conversations inside the Trump White House point to a sweeping technological campaign he calls “Manhattan 2.” The initiative, he says, is designed to secure America’s dominance in the shift to Artificial Superintelligence (ASI), a breakthrough technology capable of reshaping the global balance of power.

“Everything we’ve seen so far in Trump’s second term… has been merely a ‘distraction’ in a much, much bigger economic supremacy blueprint,” Sexton said. “The next step… is to launch a full-scale, no-holds-barred tech offensive to cement America’s global economic dominance.”

A New Arms Race — “Not With the Nazis… With China”

Sexton says America has now entered an unprecedented technological arms race — one that mirrors the urgency and stakes of the original Manhattan Project.

“Just like in World War 2, once again, we’re in a global arms race to control a breakthrough technology… Only this time, our race is not with the Nazis. It’s with China.”

At the center of this struggle is Artificial Superintelligence — a next-generation form of AI that Sexton describes as “the most advanced form of AI that can think, reason, innovate… even reprogram itself without human input.”

Its consequences, he argues, go far beyond economics.

“If China gets it first – they stay first forever. No one else will ever catch up.”

His warning echoes concerns already circulating inside the halls of government. As Sexton noted, “Every one of these conversations was about this very thing — Trump’s radical new initiative.”

The DeepSeek Shock & America’s Wake-Up Call

Sexton points to the sudden emergence of China’s DeepSeek — an AI breakthrough that caused “a $1 trillion sell-off in the blink of an eye” — as the moment that awakened Washington.

According to Sexton, Trump and senior officials now believe America has “zero time to waste. China is right on our heels.”

Behind the scenes, White House leaders are moving rapidly to dismantle regulatory barriers and mobilize an all-out technological surge.

“Our Last Chance to Reclaim the American Dream”

For Sexton, this initiative is about more than competition — it’s about restoring national strength.

“This new AI race… is our last chance to reclaim it,” he said, describing the decades-long erosion of American industrial and technological leadership.

He believes the effort mirrors the boldness of the original Manhattan Project: “Roosevelt gambled – and he won big time.”

Now, he says, President Trump is preparing to do the same.

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer who served in Afghanistan, Iraq, Southeast Asia, and multiple high-threat regions.

Today, Buck leads a national research service that focuses on intelligence-driven analysis of global conflict, national security, and the emerging technologies shaping America’s strategic future. His work includes ongoing coverage of what he calls “Manhattan 2” — the Trump administration’s sweeping AI and defense modernization initiative. He is also nationally known as the co-host chosen to succeed Rush Limbaugh on America’s top-rated radio program, reaching millions weekly.