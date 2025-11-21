Former CIA Officer: “The President Is 100% Convinced Controlling This Won’t Just Shift the Global Balance of Power… It Will Completely Rewire It – and China Intends to Be First.”

Washington, D.C., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buck Sexton, a former CIA counter-terrorism officer, says a quiet but consequential race is unfolding within the highest levels of the U.S. government — one that could define global leadership for decades to come.

In a recent intelligence-style briefing , Sexton described how Artificial Superintelligence — or ASI — has become the centerpiece of strategy discussions inside the White House. He characterized these meetings as high-stakes, fast-moving, and driven by the belief that whoever achieves mastery over ASI will effectively control the modern world.

“It’s important that America understands what’s about to happen – because this is going to be truly unprecedented,” Sexton said.

According to Sexton, U.S. officials now view ASI as not just another innovation but a transformative weapon of influence — capable of reshaping economies, militaries, and even societies.

Artificial Superintelligence and the Balance of Power

Sexton defined Artificial Superintelligence as a system that can “think, reason, [and] adapt… design new systems [and] run entire industries without any human input whatsoever.”

In his view, this isn’t the AI that powers chatbots or predictive analytics — it’s something exponentially more powerful. “Practically every AI expert in the world believes the same thing,” Sexton said. “Whoever controls this form of AI, controls the world.”

That understanding, Sexton warned, has accelerated an arms race between Washington and Beijing — one that is already determining the next era of global power.

“He’s 100% convinced controlling ASI won’t just shift the global balance of power… it will completely rewire it – and China intends to be first.”

China’s Push, America’s Response

For Sexton, the urgency of the moment stems from one simple reality: China’s momentum. He noted that Beijing has made massive state-level investments in AI research and defense systems, with the explicit goal of achieving dominance in Artificial Superintelligence before the U.S. can fully mobilize.

“If China gets it first – they stay first forever,” he said. “No one else will ever catch up.”

Sexton said this realization has forced American officials to rethink their approach — one that now echoes the coordinated national effort of the original Manhattan Project. “What’s unfolding now could alter the balance of power for the rest of the century,” he said.

Rebuilding American Strength

While the implications for national defense are obvious, Sexton believes the coming AI revolution could also spark an economic and industrial resurgence. The technology, he said, could help reindustrialize the country by restoring domestic manufacturing and reducing dependence on foreign supply chains.

“This new AI race — what I’m calling Manhattan 2 — is our last chance to reclaim it,” he said. “To put America back in the lead. To build our future, not give it away.”

A Defining Moment

Sexton calls Artificial Superintelligence “the defining technology of our lifetime” — one that will determine whether the United States remains the world’s leading power or cedes that role to China.

“If we don’t lead,” he said, “someone else will — and they won’t share our values.”

About Buck Sexton

Buck Sexton is a former CIA counter-terrorism officer and national security analyst who served in the Middle East and Asia during the Global War on Terror. Sexton continues to provide insight on how intelligence, defense, and emerging technologies are shaping the next phase of American leadership.