AuraQuantic positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS), Q4 2025 by QKS Group

Pune, India, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading iBPMS vendors.

AuraQuantic, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

QKS Group announced today that it has named AuraQuantic as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS), Q4 2025.

Kunal Pakhale, Principal Analyst at QKS Group, states, “AuraQuantic continues to stand out in the iBPMS landscape for the depth and cohesion of its platform architecture. Its unified no-code environment seamlessly combines process automation, dynamic case management, and business rule execution within a single, model-driven experience. This design philosophy allows organizations to automate complex operational scenarios while maintaining governance and agility. What differentiates AuraQuantic is its commitment to enabling intelligence at every layer of the process stack, from AI-augmented decision modeling and real-time analytics to adaptive workload optimization and simulation. The platform’s embedded business rules engine and data-driven automation empower users to evolve processes continuously without coding complexity.”

Kunal further adds, “AuraQuantic’s open connectivity framework and extensive integration ecosystem spanning enterprise systems, RPA tools, and AI services position it as a catalyst for enterprise-wide digital transformation. Its focus on usability, scalability, and interoperability makes it especially well-suited for organizations seeking to unify human, system, and data interactions under one platform.”

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the iBPMS providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

“Being recognized as a Leader in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ is a testament to AuraQuantic’s commitment to redefining how organizations achieve intelligent automation. Our mission is to empower every business to harness the full potential of AI and no-code innovation, transforming processes into adaptive, data-driven experiences that deliver measurable value across the enterprise.” Pablo Trilles, CEO, AuraQuantic

About AuraQuantic:

AuraQuantic is a no-code process automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize business operations with speed and intelligence. Powered by native AI and machine learning, it delivers smarter workflows through process mining, real-time analytics, and intelligent document processing. Built on the secure AuraQuantic Cloud with Microsoft Azure, the platform offers scalability, flexibility, and enterprise-grade protection, helping companies achieve seamless, AI-driven digital transformation.

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

