QGold Commences Trading on OTCQB® under QGLDF on the Venture Market

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF) (“QGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market, a U.S. trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group Inc.

Effective October 28, 2025, QGold began trading under the symbol “QGLDF.” Investors can access real-time quotes and market information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/QGLDF/overview .

Peter Tagliamonte, President and CEO of QGold, stated: “We’re pleased to enhance visibility and access for our U.S. shareholders through this OTCQB® listing. It marks an important step in our plan to broaden our investor base as we advance exploration and engineering programs following our publication of an updated mineral resource estimate (the “Mineral Resource Estimate”) at our recently acquired Quartz Mountain Gold Project.”

QGold recently published the updated Mineral Resource Estimate in a technical report dated effective September 26, 2025, respecting the Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon, United States (the “Technical Report”). The highlights of the Mineral Resource Estimate were:

an indicated mineral resource with a total of 1.543 Moz Au at a grade of 0.96 g/t Au;

an inferred mineral resource includes a total of 0.148 Moz Au at a grade of 0.77 g/t Au; and

the Mineral Resource Estimate is amenable to conventional open-pit mining methods with a low stripping ratio.



QGold intends to initiate the federal and state permitting process required to advance the Quartz Mountain Gold Project. As part of this effort, the Company expects to submit the necessary applications for inclusion under the United States federal “FAST-41” program, which is designed to streamline environmental reviews and improve interagency coordination for qualifying infrastructure projects being reviewed by federal agencies.

The Company also announced today that it has granted an aggregate amount of 10,450,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants pursuant to its stock option plan. The options vest immediately, are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of grant and may be exercised at a price of $0.20 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information about the Mineral Resource Estimate, please see the Company’s press release dated October 23, 2025, as well as the Technical Report, each of which is available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Fred Brown, P.Geo., and Dr. Andreas Rompel, Vice President, Exploration of QGold, Pr.Sci.Nat., each a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF; Börse Frankfurt: QX9G) is a publicly traded North American-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America. The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QGR”, the OTCQB® market in the United States under “QGLDF”, and the Börse Frankfurt exchange under “QX9G”.

QGold is committed to progressing its portfolio of assets toward production with its flagship Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon (USA) and its Mine Centre Gold Project in Ontario (Canada).

For further information, contact:

Peter Tagliamonte

Chief Executive Officer

Email: pwt@qgoldresources.com

Website: https://qgoldresources.com

Cell: +1 (416) 564-2880

Cautionary Notes

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions for the Quartz Mountain Gold Project and Mine Centre Gold Project, including its plans to initiate the permitting process through the Fast-41 program and progress its portfolio of assets toward production. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

