Q-Gold Resources Invited to BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

• Conference to be held in Hollywood, Florida from February 22 to 25, 2026

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF; Börse Frankfurt: QX9G) (“QGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to attend the BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference.

BMO Capital Markets will host its 35th annual Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida on February 22 – 25. Celebrating thirty-five years this year, BMO's Global Metals, Mining and Critical Minerals Conference brings together senior leaders, global investors, policymakers, and analysts for three days of strategic insights and industry‑defining conversations. Spanning four decades, this conference has become one of the world's leading forums for dialogue on mining, metals, and the critical minerals essential to the global energy transition.

Peter Tagliamonte, CEO of QGold stated, “We are very pleased to have been invited to the premier mining conference in the Americas, which brings an outstanding list of institutional investors together with the industry’s leading mining companies. We look forward to sharing our QGold story with a new audience of potential new shareholders.”

About the Quartz Mountain Gold Project

The Quartz Mountain Gold Project is located in southern Oregon and represents QGold's flagship asset. Strategically positioned in a historically productive mining district with excellent infrastructure access, the project is a promising gold development opportunity.

QGold recently published (October 2025) a technical report dated effective September 26, 2025, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. A copy of the report is available for review on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The report disclosed an estimated 1.543 million ounces of gold at 0.96 g/t and 2.049 million ounces of silver at 1.27 g/t within 50,002 kt of mineral resources in the indicated category, plus an additional 148,000 ounces of gold at 0.77 g/t and 135,000 ounces of silver at 0.70 g/t within 5,992 kt in the inferred category. The project represents a significant opportunity for QGold to advance its portfolio and unlock long-term value for shareholders.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Fred Brown, P.Geo., an independent consultant of the Company, and Dr. Andreas Rompel, Vice President, Exploration and a director of QGold, Pr.Sci.Nat., each a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.

Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR; OTCQB: QGLDF; Börse Frankfurt: QX9G) is a publicly traded North American-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold and silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions across North America.

The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QGR”, the OTCQB® market in the United States under “QGLDF”, and the Börse Frankfurt exchange under “QX9G”.

QGold is committed to progressing its portfolio of gold and silver assets toward production, with its primary focus on its flagship Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon (USA) and the Mine Centre Gold Project in Ontario (Canada).

QGold focuses on resource expansion through systematic exploration, disciplined project development backed by rigorous technical work, and responsible environmental stewardship in mining-friendly jurisdictions with established infrastructure.

